Britney Spears DEMOLISHES Dad in Heartbreaking Testimony: He Should Be in JAIL!

On Wednesday, Britney Spears testified about her conservatorship nightmare for the first time.

She detailed her total lack of medical choice, the harm to her career and finances, and her forced sterilization.

Britney's infamous father has held the reins of her conservatorship for years.

In her courtroom testimony, she did not hold back about her awful, notorious dad.

Britney's Day In Court

Among many other things, she spoke of being abruptly given much stronger medication -- lithium.

"I really couldn't even stand up for myself," Britney told the court.

"I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad really about anything," she told the court.

Britney Spears in Yellow

"I told him I was scared," Britney said of a phone conversation with her awful dad.

"And my doctor had me on -- six different nurses with this new medication come to my home stay with me to monitor me," she described.

"I got a phone call from my dad day after I did the psych test with this lady, basically saying I failed the test," Britney recalled.

Britney Makes a T

'I'm sorry, Brittany, you have to listen to your doctors," Britney described Jamie as having said.

He apparently advised her that "they are planning to send you to a small home in Beverly Hills."

This would be "to do a small rehab program that we're going to make up for you."

Britney Spears Shares a Fitness Montage

"You're going to pay $60,000 a month for this,'" Jamie allegedly told Britney.

"I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute of it," she characterized.

"The control he had over someone as powerful as me," Britney remarked.

Britney Spears is Filled with Cheer

Britney explained: "As he loved to control to hurt his own daughter and 100,000%."

She added: "He loved it."

Britney had strong thoughts about what the people who did all of this to her deserved.

Britney Spears Says Oops, I Burned Down My Gym

"Ma'am, my dad and anyone involved in the conservatorship and my management who played two roles," Britney shared.

She continued "and punishing me when I said, 'no.'"

Britney told the judge: "Ma'am, they should be in jail."

Britney Spears Smiles in Miami

"My precious body has worked for my dad for the past f--king 13 years, trying to be so good and pretty," Britney shared.

"So perfect because he works me so hard when I do everything I'm told," she recalled.

"And the state of California ...  him to do that to me?" Britney asked. It's not fair.

Britney Spears Dances in Rose Project Video

"The last time I spoke to you ... my dad made me feel like I was dead," Britney lamented.

She explained that he made her feel "like I didn't matter, like nothing had been done to me."

Britney continued "like you thought I was lying or something. I'm telling you again because I'm not lying."

Brtiney Spears: Quarantine Six-Pack

"I want to feel heard," Britney told the court.

"And I'm telling you this again so maybe you can understand the depth and the degree and the damage..." she expressed.

Britney correctly affirmed: "I deserve changes going forward."

Britney With a Flower Crown

"The whole conservatorship from the beginning... " Britney spoke.

"Once you see someone, whoever it is in the conservatorship, making money, making them money, and myself money and working," she continued.

"That whole, that whole statement right there, the conservatorship should end," Britney stated.

Britney Spears in a Quiet Moment

"There should be... I shouldn't be on a conservatorship," Britney testified.

"If I can work and provide money and work for myself. It makes no sense," she reasoned.

"The laws need to change. What state allows people to own another person's money and accounts and threaten them?" Britney asked.

Britney Spears Glory

Britney characterized the conservatorship: "saying 'you can't see your money unless you do what we want you to do.'"

"And," she noted, "I'm paying them and I was since I was 17 years old."

True.

Britney Spears in a Bikini on a Peacock Float

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive," Britney expressed.

"And they'll say 'Oh, conservatorship is here to help people,'" she predicted.

Britney then acknowledged: "But then there's 1000 conservatorships that are abusive as well."

