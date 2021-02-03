Britney Spears Claps Back at Trolls Critiquing Her Dance Videos: Get a LIFE!

The beloved and talented Britney Spears recently turned 39 but remains under her conservatorship.

Between having no control over her life, her ongoing struggle with Daddy Dearest, and the pandemic, Britney's spending a lot of time at home.

She loves recording dance videos ... but some "fans" take the goofy posts way too seriously.

Britney is clapping back in her own way and reminding people that dancing in her living room is not a stage performance.

In a series of posts to Instagram, the incomparable Britney Spears is being honest with her fans.

"I’m trying to learn how to use technology in this technology driven generation ...." she begins.

"But to be totally honest with you," the massively talented mother of two continues, "I can’t stand it!!!"

"So ... if my posts aren’t perfect ... I’m doing this for fun !!!!" Britney reminds her fans.

Sometimes they comment when she uses the same lighting, or her hair is out of place, or whatever.

"If you think I should look like I’m on a magazine cover when I dance .... sorry ain’t happening," Britney concludes.

Britney is no stranger to hypercritical eyes following her every move and analyzing her appearance.

The obsession with the state of her hair was one of the motivations behind her decision to shave her hair very famously more than a dozen years ago.

It's cruel that her own fans would put her under this kind of lens when she's just dancing on her patio or in her living room, though.

Britney's dances are always entertaining, starting with her choices in music.

She is one of the greatest performers on the planet, but because she is freestyling, you never know how her dance will end up.

And because she's just hanging out at home, she's usually in comfy clothes that she would use to do yoga or work out.

"Decided to do another Q&A because I heard you all love them so much!!!!" Britney announced in another recent post.

You can see the accompanying video sandwiched between her graceful dances in the video that we included with this post.

"Also .... I realized I could have at least put on a little mascara or lip gloss ..." Britney acknowledged.

Needlessly, she decided to apologize for not being in full makeup.

Britney wrote: "sorry it’s DEFINITELY a DIFFERENT look!!!!"

"PS ... I’m pretty skeptical of the ice cream diet," she added, referring to a joke in her video about eating nothing but ice cream.

Britney's dance videos and the criticisms that she receives come amidst what fans hope will be a time of change for her.

Just a few months ago, Britney's legal team asked the court to appoint a professional trust company to her conservatorship.

Now, her awful father Jamie is clapping back, insisting that only he should control Britney's vast fortune. He seems particularly fixated on controlling "her" investments.

Meanwhile, Britney is working hard to expel him from her life, fighting his control over her conservatorship.

She has millions of fans on her side in this fight. Her mother has also spoken in favor of removing Jamie from the conservatorship.

This week, "Framing Britney Spears" will premiere. The FX documentary hopes to open people's eyes to the injustice that Britney currently faces.