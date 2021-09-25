Bridgerton Season 2 First Look: Welcome, Kate Sharma!

Fasten your corsets, television fans.

It's nearly time for a return to old school London.

On Saturday, September 25, actress Nicola Coughlan and actor Jonathan Bailey appeared at a special TUDUM event and revealed to attendees the very first look at Bridgerton Season 2.

And now, dear fans, we've got that very same first look for all of you!

In the scene featured on this page, Bailey's character is confronted by Kate Sharma, portrayed by Simone Ashley, who takes issue with his open requirements for a wife.

"When you manage to find this paragon of virtue, what makes you think she will accept your suit? Are the ladies of London to be so easily won by a pleasing smile and absolutely nothing more?" Sharma says in the footage, adding that Bridgerton's opinion of himself is "entirely too high."

Sounds about right, based on what we saw of Anthony last season.

"Your character is as deficient as your horsemanship," Sharma concludes ... prior to bidding Anthony a good night.

As you may have read about by now, Bridgerton Season 2 will center around this elder sibling's quest for a spouse.

The sneak peek also includes footage of the cast members talked the wildly popular show on set.

Coughlan, for example, said it was "bonkers" to learn that the series was among the top 10 on Netflix in nearly every country, while Bailey agreed, saying "it was completely nuts."

Ashey added that she is "really proud" to join the "inclusive" program -- and fellow newcomer Charitha Chandran concurred, noting that she "never really thought it would happen."

Bridgerton Season 1 came out in late 2020 and is based on author Julia Quinn's book series of the same name.

It was created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes.

The first set of episodes chronicled Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she concocted a mutually beneficial scheme with Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) in the hopes of finding herself a suitor.

In the end -- SPOILER ALERT -- this couple fell in love and got married and the story therefore will shift away from them on Season 2.

Much to the chargin of every female across the globe, Regé-Jean Page won't even return to the show.

"It was such an amazing introduction to the world via Daphne and Simon. But there's so many brilliant characters that have got so much going on," Bailey told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year.

"So my tease would be [to] enjoy your year, and don't get comfy and thinking you know what's going to happen."

Bridgerton was renewed through Season 4 in April.

We don't yet know exactly when Season 2 will premiere -- but we'll be tuning in!