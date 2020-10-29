Braunwyn Windham-Burke Storms Out of the Party: F--K YOU, Gina!!

As Braunwyn Windham-Burke continues her sobriety journey, she's having less trouble with alcohol than she is with her "friends."

On this week's The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon and Gina formed an alliance to destroy her.

Things start with Shannon exhausting the viewers and herself with elaborate plans for her lemon-based outfit.

Now, Kelly has asked her to bring Emily as her plus one to the party.

Shannon isn't loving this, because she says that Emily is "dismissive" of her.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Vargas -- the new girl -- meets up with Kelly and Gina for drinks, where the ladies discuss their divorces.

Elizabeth cannot delve into divorce details, due to a fun-ruining gag order.

Except that, as Kelly points out, Elizabeth does talk about her divorce an awful lot, even if there are things that are off-limits.

Elizabeth reveals that Jimmy, her boyfriend, is being a "gentleman" and waiting until the divorce is finalized to take things to pound town.

Kelly doesn't believe that explanation.

Gina is more concerned with her relationship with Shannon -- the two didn't bond at all in their first season but then bot along super well last season.

These days, Gina thinks of Shannon as her friend ... but she has learned that Shannon has been s--t-talking her condo, calling it "sad and depressing."

Gina shades Shannon over her lemon obsession and the ladies toast 2020, which they think is going to be a great year.

I'd start laughing but if I did I would start crying. Oh, dramatic irony.

Braunwyn is preparing dinner for her massive family, celebrating her daughter being home from school, and is 28 days sober.

This is not an easy place for her to be and it is not an easy transition.

She then admits that she fears that she, during her years of alcoholism, was not as good of a mom as she could have been.

Kelly, meanwhile, has a new 4,500 square foot rental. Kelly seems less than enthused with the beautiful place.

Her then-fiance, Rick Leventhal, is planning to move in, which will signal major changes for Kelly, Rick, and for Jolie.

Meanwhile, Braunwyn and Shannon are on a trip together and have a heart-to-heart.

They're en route to Dr. Moon -- not the DC Comics villain of the same name, but Shannon's healer.

A guilt-ridden Braunwyn confessees to Shannon that she threw her under the bus regarding the murmurs about Gina's condo. It's true, but she's mad that it got out.

A furious Shannon demands that Braunwyn fix this ... but as angry as she is, she still wants the Moons to "fix" Braunwyn's addiction. More of her anger comes out in the session, however.

Emily and Shane (ever since she told me that he looks like Apolo Ohno, I can't unsee it; it haunts me) head to Shannon's party.

Technically, Emily was not directly invited, but is just hitching herself to Kelly. Let's face it, folks, they're filming a TV show.

En route, Emily cannot stop chattering about Shannon badmouthing Gina's house. Correctly, everyone in the car predicts that Shannon will deny, deny, deny ever saying it. Bingo.

Like so many people who first become addicted as teenagers, Braunwyn is having to re-learn how to "navigate" parties now that she's sober.

Parties aren't just difficult places for addicts because of the alcohol. Alcohol just makes parties easier.

Adding to the complexity of the situation is that Braunwyn hasn't actually told everyone there. Notably, Gina has no idea that Braunwyn is sober.

Shannon insists to Gina that she would never call her home "sad" ... but apparently, "small" is just fine.

She then lassos Braunwyn and offers her up as a sacrifice to appease Gina, who is perhaps the only person who doesn't believe that Shannon said that.

Gina and Shannon make nice. Meanwhile, Kelly greets Shannon's dad by saying "Big dick Daddy from Cincinnati," which is the most cursed thing I've ever heard. But hey, she does like old dudes.

Braunwyn is clearly having a hard time from the alcohol and social situation, and Shannon comes over to help. No, wait, the opposite of help.

When Shannon accuses her of putting words in her mouth, Braunwyn reminds her that she is 30 days sober and might remember the conversation better than Shannon, who was drinking.

Shannon absolutely cannot handle being corrected, so she goes on the offensive.

“You’re getting real manipulative now,” Shannon accuses.

Comically, she then demands of Braunwyn: “Don’t you dare accuse me of something I did.” A Freudian slip.

Making a scene, Shannon raises her voice, exclaiming: "This is my party -- how dare you?” about a conversation that she herself initiated.

Braunwyn is coming apart at the seams as Shannon and Gina bond over their mutual anger at Braunwyn (we guess that Gina just really wanted to be friends with Shannon again, at any cost).

Wanting to support his wife, Sean made a mistake that many Real Husbands have made ... by wading into the drama himself.

This does not go well.

Shannon accuses Braunwyn: “You have a friend that is there for you, but you put words in my mouth." She also calls out Sean for opposing her at her own party.

When Braunwyn says that she has tried to make time to make nice with Gina, Emily calls her out.

“You have two nannies and you don’t work," Emily says, insisting: "You have the time!”

Gina starts laying into Braunwyn, who fires back that this whole thing has to do with character.

Gina, who seems very judgmental about Braunwyn in ways that we don't quite understand, hits back with "You're gonna talk to me about character right now?"

This is when things get nasty.

Gina, who had a DUI last year, yells at Braunwyn: "Go get wasted againt!"

Braunwyn screams that she is 30 days sober, which doesn't seem to move Gina.

At this point, Braunwyn throws her glass and runs off, yelling "f--k you, Gina!" And that is where the episode ends. To be continued, folks.