Braunwyn Windham-Burke Shades Kelly Dodd Marriage: WHO CARES?!

On the Season 5 premiere of RHOC, Braunwyn Windham-Burke admitted her alcoholism. It was an intense confession.

These days, she is sober, explaining rumors of a marital split, and mocking Kelly Dodd's marriage to Rick Leventhal.

Braunwyn is 256 days sober. But alcohol isn't the only thing that you won't find in her house.

She and her husband, Sean Burke, are not living together.

But as you can see in the video that we have included, Braunwyn explains that they're not separated -- they are "redefining what marriage means."

Showing off her spacious closet in her sprawling home, Braunwyn says "No one's allowed in here. Just me!"

Braunwyn is living the dream, and says of Sean: "I love him drearly, we haven't gotten along this well in a long time."

She adds that they are "not following the old, antiquated rules anymore." And she's not just talking about living apart.

They have an open marriage -- with a caveat. Braunwyn explains that the marriage is open to "hot girls" only.

"We're finding a new normal. We're renegotiating the terms of the contract when it comes to our marriage, for sure," Braunwyn states.

She then affirms: "We are [and] we will be married forever. We have one hundred percent faith we are going to raise our kids and grandkids together."

"That being said, do we have to fall into the social norms that everyone else does? No," Braunwyn wisely notes.

"We're doing it our own way," she adds. "Like I said, [it's a] modern marriage."

There have been rumors that she and Sean were preparing for divorce -- rumors fueled in part by some vague social media posts that Braunwyn made earlier this year.

Their new set-up, however, seems to be working.

Not only is she wisely rejecting things that should be optional -- like cohabitation and monogamy -- it has done more than just save their marriage.

Braunwyn confides that this current arrangement means that time spent with Sean is more enjoyable and meaningful.

As we mentioned, Braunwyn is 256 days sober -- or was at the time of this interview. For that, we offer our heartfelt congratulations.

She does acknowledge that she is uncertain if she will be on the next season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The reason for her uncertainty is that ... well, to put it bluntly, she is not currently on speaking terms with any of her castmates.

At first, she implies that some of them are merely uncomfortable with her sobriety journey, which is a very polite way of putting it.

However, you can see that there is clearly further drama behind Braunwyn's polite smile.

Some of it, at least, she likely cannot spoil because the season has scarcely begun.

But when Kelly Dodd's wedding to Rick Leventhal comes up, Braunwyn is asked how she feels about missing such a major life event.

Braunwyn's amazing reply is: "I mean ... it's her third wedding. Is that really monumental?"

You don't act like a friend's third wedding is no big deal because you're not hanging out with them quite as much. Something downright ugly must have gone down. Juicy!