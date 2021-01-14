Braunwyn Windham-Burke: I'm a Big Ol' Lesbian!

by at .

This short season of The Real Housewives of Orange County has come to a close.

Season 15 was an experiment, chronicling the lives of the cast amidst the pandemic and after a dramatic shakeup.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke had one of this season's most extraordinary journeys.

As you can see in this powerful clip, she finished the season by declaring herself to be a "big ol' lesbian." Good for her!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Concludes the Season

"Braunwyn is six months sober," Emily declared as the ladies concluded the season.

"That's incredible," she accurately commented.

Braunwyn has been an alcoholic since she was in her early teens, something that she has only recently confronted.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke in All White

"I am on a journey of sobriety," Braunwyn noted to the camera during her confessional and voiceover.

"I am redefining my marriage" to Sean Burke, she continued.

Braunwyn then added: "I am finding myself." After more than two decades of using alcohol to self-medicate, that is no exaggeration.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke hears - who is the real Braunwyn?

Knowing what announcement is coming, the producer then asks from behind the camera: "The true Braunwyn is ... ?"

"Braunwyn is an amazing mom," she affirmed. "A good friend."

"And," Braunwyn continued, raising her voice with excitement: "SHE IS A BIG OL' LESBIAN!"

Braunwyn Windham-Burke comes out on RHOC

"I like women," Braunwyn repeated, in case lesbian went over some people's heads somehow.

"And it's beautiful," she affirmed. Unlike her children, Braunwyn did not grow up in a home and a place where she could have felt as confident and secure in her sexuality.

"This is the real me," Braunwyn emphasized. And she is absolutely right.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Laughs with Joy

Back on the beach, Braunwyn had another announcement for her castmates as the sun edged lower over the horizon.

"I start school on Monday," she declared, referring to returning to college.

But there was still more to reveal, as each of the Housewives was accompanied by a title card -- as if at the end of a quasi-documentary film from the '80s or '90s.

Braunwyn WIndham-Burke Poses on the Stairs

"Braunwyn celebrated one year of sobriety with new, 29-year-old girlfriend, Kris," the card began.

"And while she and Shari no longer speak ..." the card continued.

The card concluded: "Sean is still standing by his wife's side."

Braunwyn Windham-Burke end of Season 15 card

Shari, of course, was Braunwyn's possibly-too-close friend who had moved in with her and with Sean.

There were problems in her marriage that partially resulted from this close bond, though Braunwyn confirmed that she and Shari were not having sex.

Now, of course, Braunwyn has her girlfriend, Kris, but remains committed to co-parenting her many children with husband Sean.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Girlfriend Kris

Braunwyn had avoided questions about her sexuality, even continuing to identify as "straight" after sex with multiple women, for years.

While everyone has a right to define their sexuality as they wish, sexual history notwithstanding, Braunwyn had avoided any LGBTQ+ labels due to alcoholism.

When you begin drinking heavily to self-medicate before you're old enough to drive, you miss out on a lot of introspection and self-discovery that people do during their teens and twenties.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Interviewed by GLAAD

Some questioned how Braunwyn, alcoholic or not, could have married a man and had children with her and still be a lesbian, rather than using a label like bisexual, pansexual, etc.

The reality is that many members of the LGBTQ+ community, because we all grow up in a society that expects everyone to be cisgender and heterosexual by default, end up going along with social expectations.

Nothing -- not other people's opinions or Braunwyn's personal history -- can erase her identity. And again, only she gets to choose her own label.

Show Comments
Star:
Braunwyn Windham-Burke
Tags:
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Reality TV, TV Recaps
Related Videos:
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Videos, The Real Housewives of Orange County Videos, Reality TV Videos, TV Recaps Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Photos

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Laughs with Joy
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Concludes the Season
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Explains Why Black Lives Matter
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Girlfriend Kris
Braunwyn WIndham-Burke Poses on the Stairs
Braunwyn Windham-Burke in All White

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Videos

Braunwyn Windham-Burke: I'm a Big Ol' Lesbian!
Braunwyn Windham-Burke: I'm a Big Ol' Lesbian!
Kelly Dodd Defends Monuments to White Supremacists: You Can't Rewrite History!!
Kelly Dodd Defends Monuments to White Supremacists: You Can't Rewrite History!!
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Admits to Domestic Violence: I Smacked Sean!
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Admits to Domestic Violence: I Smacked Sean!