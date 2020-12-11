Braunwyn Windham-Burke Admits to Domestic Violence: I Smacked Sean!

Last month, Gina Kirschenheiter wanted Braunwyn Windham-Burke fired from RHOC. It sounded like professional jealousy.

Now, fans -- even fans who loved Braunwyn before this week -- are demanding that she be fired ... after she confessed to domestic violence.

Season 15, Episode 9 of The Real Housewives of Orange County showed how some of the ladies had adapted to sheltering in place.

As they confessed to their own cameras, some were handling it better.

There were the normal struggles of lockdown. There were also what we can only describe as "Rich People Problems."

Braunwyn, it turns out, has always had some sort of housekeeping in her home -- and has not gone without since she was a teenager.

Viewers got to watch with amusement, if not sympathy, as she struggled to figure out how to clean a toaster oven and program a washer or dryer.

Wealth and privilege can explain why she didn't already know. It's harder to explain why she didn't look up a YouTube tutorial.

Unfortunately, things became much more alarming when Braunwyn began to vent from inside of her walk-in closet about how her anger boiled over.

Being safe in her home with seven children and with her husband apparently took its toll.

And by Braunwyn's own account, she did something truly despicable and unforgivable.

“I just, I lost it," Braunwyn told the camera. "I lost my temper again with Sean belittling me over the vacuum cleaner."

“Instead of being like, ‘Yeah, I’ll help you’ -- ’cause he’s still going to the office. He’s still working. He’s still getting out of the house," she recalled.

Braunwyn continued: "Instead of helping, he made fun of me and I lost it and I smacked him.”

Braunwyn was referring, not to kissing her husband, but to striking him in the face -- domestic violence.

“I haven’t done that since we were in Aspen,” she confessed.

“I have hit Sean a couple of times in my life," Braunwyn added.

While one is already too many times for something so unspeakable, multiple times ... that is so bad.

"Nothing though like what happened in Aspen,” Braunwyn reflected.

Describing the incident, she said: “I hit him across the face and I hit him hard."

"I wanted to go drink," the sober alcoholic explained.

She revealed: "I was angry and I was lashing out and Curren saw it.”

While any amount of domestic abuse is already enough to fill anyone's awful-meter, it is a horror that 7-year-old Curren witnessed this violence.

“Looking back, it was a side of me I’ve never seen,” Braunwyn acknowledged. “It was bad.”

That is an understatement.

And just the fact that Braunwyn felt free to express it to the camera, as if it were just a personal problem and not so much worse, seems to indicate that she doesn't understand how bad it is.

We know that some couples are in toxic relationships and may get into "fights' where neither party is an abuser ... but they should break up.

We also know that there are instances of abuse victims fighting back against an abusive partner, who then smears them with an "abuser" label. It happens a lot with abused kids, in particular.

But from what Braunwyn described to the camera, this wasn't a misunderstanding or a fight or anything like that. It's just plain abuse.

Fans are now campaigning for Braunwyn to be fired, for obvious reasons.

Frustrations are understandable. Lockdown, having seven children, feeling like you can count on former castmate Tamra more than on your current castmates, being a closeted lesbian -- it's a lot.

But if what Braunwyn told the cameras is true, there are no excuses. Maybe she and Sean will speak about what aired but ... it's hard to imagine anything that could explain this away.