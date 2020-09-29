Brandi Glanville Uses Kids to Pressure Bravo: Hire Our Mom for RHOBH!

Brandi Glanville lost her guaranteed ticket back onto RHOBH when Denise Richards quit, quipping that Denise had f--ked her again.

Her new strategy for joining the cast hinges upon leveraging her sons. Yes, really.

Brandi Glanville Unfiltered's most recent podcast guest was none other than Andy Cohen.

That might be a little awkward, since he's her former boss.

But she is clearly hoping that he will be her future boss, too.

In the interview, Brandi brought up how her Once And Future Boss had explained that Brandi got the boot from the show because her castmates didn't care for her .. at all.

Now, however, she notes that this is no longer the case.

Addressing Andy, Brandi asked: "So what is the excuse now?"

"I don't know the answer to that," Andy replied.

"You're not on an island," he characterized, waxing poetic for a moment.

"But," Andy continued, "you're not exactly friends with any of the women."

Brandi countered that, actually, that's not the truth, Andy.

She regularly texts with Kyle Richards -- if not so affectionately as she once did with Denise.

Brandi adds that she is "very close" with Kyle's sister, Kim ... and while Kim is no longer a star of the show, that's a connection.

"I would say you're as close to being back as you've been in a long time," Andy admitted.

That is a little shady of him to phrase it that way.

Perhaps that is why Brandi decided to increase the pressure on her further boss by making her case in an unexpected way.

Brandi's podcast includes another special guest, her 17-year-old son Mason Cibrian (he's 17? I feel so old writing that).

Mason put Andy in the hotseat, asking: "Now that we are allowed to be on the show, are you gonna give my mom a second chance?"

"So you're allowed to be on the show now?" Andy asked, surprised. "According to your father? Really?"

In the past, Eddie Cibrian -- who for a time had a contentious relationship with Brandi (because he cheated, whoops) -- had banned any of his kids from filming for the show.

"Well," Andy remarked, "that's a discussion, Mason. And you want your mom on the show why?"

"Because she deserves it," Mason praised. And this wasn't just a kid's affection for his mom talking, either.

"You kind of milked her for everything this season to make some views and stuff," Mason pointed out.

(Extremely Gen Z of him to call it "views" instead of "ratings" ... again, I feel the icy march of time tugging at me)

"And," Mason added, "she hasn't gotten even half as much as the other Housewives."

"I feel like she should be compensated," Mason opined.

Concluding his pitch, he gushed: "She's the best woman I've ever met."

In response to that very sweet display of enthusiasm, Andy politely replied: "You make some really good points."

Brandi's 13-year-old son, Jake, was at school during the podcast's recording, but he had his own message to share.

We have included a video of that in this post, as Jake said: "I was wondering if you would do the right thing and give my mom her job back like you said you would."

"Because she was like the main focus of the whole season," he continued, "and like get her money back so we can move out of this place and get her what she deserves."

Though they may be applying the pressure a little thickly, we don't doubt the earnestness of these pleas.

After all, they love their mom, and they would obviously love the perks of having a mom with a Housewives salary again.

Do you think that Andy (and the other bigwigs at Bravo) will go for it?