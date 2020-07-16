Brandi Glanville: I Want to Be a Throuple With Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers!

Don't get us wrong, we absolutely loved Camille Grammer's feud-filled guest role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this week.

But the previews for next week are absolutely sizzling as Brandi finally gets the ball rolling on Denise's big drama.

Brandi Glanville Swats Denise Richards in Front of Aaron Phypers

This iswhen the long-teased moment of Brandi Glanville playfully spanking Denise Richards' butt in front of Aaron comes up.

This is just the beginning as, seemingly in the same scene, Brandi speaks to the two of them about their marriage.

At first it sounds like she's insulting them ... but Brandi quickly makes it clear that she is absolutely not.

Brandi Glanville Praises Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers

"As much as you guys are co-dependent-ish," Brandi begins, with what would usually be a criticism of their marriage.

She confesses: "And I like it."

Because of the nature of editing and previews, it is not clear what the context of her statements are.

Brandi Glanville Wants to be a Throuple

All that we do know is what Brandi says next: "I want to be a throuple with you guys."

Throuples, of course, are a term for polyamorous relationships that involve three people.

A couple is made up of two people, so a throuple is a fun portmanteau for a three-person "couple." Anything more than that is a polycule.

Lisa Rinna and daughter make some plans

Meanwhile, the preview flashes to Lisa sitting down with her daughter, Amelia.

Amelia has a loftly list of housing goals that include a few extras and then some wild luxuries.

Lisa's reaction says it all.

Lisa Rinna is Taken Aback

Lise then jokes in the confessional that she has turned her daughters into monsters.

Real talk? Living a luxurious life is fine so long as you are conscious that there are those who do not, and that they deserve good lives too.

There are parents who turn their kids into monsters. A kid who dreams of fancy accommodations is not a monster, and Lisa knows that.

Lisa Rinna Has Created a Monster

Speaking of Lisa Rinna, she then dons the worst hair that she has ever had (we don't know the context) to make an announcement.

(By the way, the background here looks like it's from the set of mid-budget science fiction from 1996)

This year, she is the one planning the big group trip.

Lisa Rinna Reveals the Plan

Lisa teases her castmates that she wants to "take all of us on a trip."

Real talk, we know that this is part of the job. Regular neighbors don't go on group vacations every year.

This will be a week-long getaway, Lisa teases.

Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, Denise Richards, and Kyle Richards hear the news

The ladies are showing a range of emotions as Lisa prepares to make the announcement.

Maybe they know what's coming, maybe they don't.

The only thing that we can say for sure here is that Erika Jayne is absolutely towering over Kyle.

Erika Jayne is Excited to Hear Some News

This week-long getaway will be in Rome, Italy.

(Obviously, this was filmed last year, very much before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged Italy and then the US)

In real life, we know that most of these ladies could jet off to Rome any time that they wanted.

Denise Richards, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley react

But on the show, they expressed varying levels of glee.

Dorit Kemsley is SERVING excitement in this moment.

That's why they're paid the big, big bucks, folks.

Denise Richards Discusses Mixed Messages

It looks like Denise, who has been complaining for several episodes about how people keep talking about her issue, is still talking about it.

She complains to Erika -- it is not clear of the exact subject, aside from being told to "be honest."

Erika wants to explain to her that one of the problems is Denise's husband.

Erika Jayne Explains the Problem

"When Aaron gets involved, it becomes something else," Erika warns her.

She is referring to the condescending manner in which Aaron has spoken to the Housewives -- something wildly unacceptable.

Denise, however, sounds dismissive in this preview, and wants to get back to her point.

Brandi Glanville Was Told to Keep a Secret

"You guys need to be careful with her," Brandi is shown telling a group of Housewives that includes Teddi and Kyle.

She explains that they need to be cautious "because she's not who she pretends to be."

Next week cannot get here quickly enough!

