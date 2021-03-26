Brandi Glanville: Denise Richards Ghosted Me! Talk About Hit It and Quit It!

Last year, Brandi Glanville lamented how Denise Richards had screwed her over by quitting RHOBH.

The two had been at the center of drama for most of the season.

Now, Brandi says that things have been worse than just tense between the two of them.

Denise never tried to talk to her about the alleged affair. The moment Brandi talked about it, Denise ghosted her.

As you can see in this clip, Brandi Glanville was asked if she and Denise Richards have kept in touch.

"We've touched in the past -- kidding!" Brandi joked, relatably unable to resist a sex pun.

But for her sincere answer, Brandi confirms: "Um, no."

"She and I have not spoken," Brandi shares.

"We haven't seen each other since I told the ladies," she reveals.

"Not on the show, not at the reunion, not in person," Brandi emphasizes.

"I've reached out to her over email," Brandi adds.

She explains that these were emails "saying we need to, like, sit and talk."

"But," Brandi concludes, "I have not heard from her or seen her since I said that in Kyle's house that night."

Denise Richards did not have a great time for her second season of RHOBH.

On Season 10, she found herself almost immediately facing off against her castmates.

In particular, she and Kyle Richards butted heads repeatedly.

But all of that was small potatoes beside what followed.

Brandi was a guest at Kyle's when, with encouragement from Kim, she shared her story.

She felt like she had been made into her own worst enemy -- the other woman.

How so? Because she said that she and Denise had begun a sexual relationship.

At the time, Brandi had not had any doubts that Denise's marriage to Aaron was an open one.

Additionally, she described Denise as the aggressor.

Brandi would later go on to share explicit details of the alleged affair.

It came up again and again, and Brandi is not exactly one to hold back.

She shared that she had "sucked her clit" in reference to Denise, causing quite a reaction from the other ladies.

Denise adamantly denied that she had cheated on Aaron or slept with Brandi.

This led to confrontations with other Housewives, who had questions about Denise's version of events.

By the end of the season, very few -- among Housewives or viewers -- believed Denise's denials.

One of the issues with Denise's response was the degree of it.

Housewives and other celebrities (and Denise is both) hear bogus rumors all of the time.

Very few of them burst into tears, attempt to sabotage footage so that it can't be used, and storm away.

"Bravo, Bravo, Bravo," once used as an "I'm going to the bathroom, give me a minute" cue, didn't work for Denise.

The drama was just too juicy.

Denise is a grown woman who burst into tears over a rumor ... and viewers started to believe that it was true.

What followed was conflict between Denise and the other Housewives who weren't as eager as she was to sweep it all under the rug.

Being a Housewife comes with a massive salary and spectacular opportunities for branding and business opportunities.

It also means that our personal life is going to be talked about, even when you don't want it to.

That, it seems, is what made Denise realize that she did not want to come back.

She wanted to control her story and not open herself up to more of this in the future.

In the process, she screwed over Brandi, too -- who probably could have returned for many episodes if Denise had.