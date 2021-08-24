Biniyam Shibre Feared Visit From Ariela Weinberg Ex: I Don't Want to Lose Her!

One of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples who are returning for Season 3 is Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre.

The two had tremendous ups and downs on Season 2 but ended things with a surprise engagement.

On Season 3, the pot will be stirred when Ariela's ex comes for a visit.

Anyone might be insecure or jealous, but Biniyam explains why he feared that he could lose his family forever -- again.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3

As this Entertainment Tonight interview begins, we see part of the teaser for Season 3 that we previously covered.

In it, Ariela tells Biniyam's sisters that her Argentinian ex-husband, Leandro, is coming for a visit.

They react with utter astonishment -- even more so than one might expect.

Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg tease Season 3 of TOW

The clip ends and the proper interview begins, where Ariela and Biniyam are seated together to address the drama.

Ariela says that it would "be weird" if Biniyam "wasn't concerned at all."

In the past, Ariela has acknowledged that she is a "jealous person" and believes that all people secretly feel the same way.

Ariela Weinberg to ET Oct 2020 (same room)

"Ari, she was married for a long time... Still now, they have a relationship," Biniyam remarks.

"So, that's what we saw, me and my family," he says. "I don't want to destroy again my relationship."

Biniyam continues: "That's why everybody, they're so scared and so freaked out. Even me, I'm so freaked out."

Ariela Weinberg Moves In for a Kiss with Biniyam Shibre

"Yeah, I'm so jealous. I have so many things in my mind," Biniyam confesses.

"Ari, she has a very [close] relationship with the ex-husband," he adds.

"So that's why I'm so jealous because I have complication if he close too much," Biniyam explains.

Ariela Weinberg worries about communication issues with Biniyam

"I don't want him to start again. And then I don't want to lose again, my family," Biniyam laments.

"Because I lost my family before. I don't want to lose them, I can't. That's why I'm so worried," he adds.

Biniyam even shares that his experience with his ex-wife, who left him, left him experiencing suicidal impulses.

Biniyam Shibre Dips Ariela Weinberg

"Like, with Ari I start again another American girl," Biniyam explains.

"And she's beautiful and she's talented. And then I don't want to lose her..." he adds.

"And then I don't want to be hurt," Biniyam continues. "Because when I lost [my ex], I'm so hurt. I'm so depressed."

Biniyam Shibre Selfie with Ariela Weinberg

"Even I tried to kill myself. So many things, situation in myself, so that's why I don't want it to happen with me inside," Biniyam continues.

"I don't want to lose her because I love her. She's given me a baby," he says of Ariela.

He says that Ariela and Leandro's shared history and shared language (both speaking Spanish fluently) made him feel insecure and alienated.

Ariela Weinberg Embraces Biniyam Shibre

Of course, when Ariela is asked how she might feel if the roles were reversed, she makes a pretty good point.

After all, famously, Ariela, her mother, and viewers watched Biniyam play his ex-girlfriend's butt as if they were bongo drumps during his performance.

It was an eye-popping performance that left Ariela feeling jealous, and this was not the only time that she grappled with insecurities.

Biniyam Shibre and dance partner - Janice Weinberg says she is cute

Of course, the two have much more serious core compatibility issues that may or may not come into play this season.

Clearly, they are still together, and they are even rumored to be living and filming together in New York City (or at least, someone recently spotted them there).

Season 3 is just days away, so we'll likely learn a lot more about their ongoing mess very soon.

