Big Ed Brown on Dating After 90 Day Fiance: These Old Broads Are Liars, Man!

Late last summer, we reported that 90 Day Fiance villain Big Ed Brown was dating again ... and filming it.

Now we know why he was filming his dates, and it wasn't just his desperate thirst for the limelight.

He is one of the stars of 90 Day The Single Life, a new Discovery+ spinoff of the hit franchise.

In a new interview, he shares what it was like to date after becoming famous, alleging that he was "catfished" 15 times.

Big Ed Brown skyrocketed from anonymity to fame in early 2020 as he appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days while dating Rosemarie Vega.

Rosemarie was a very, very young single mother in the Philippines living in crushing poverty.

Ed is 55 years old was allegedly prepared to share his life with Rose and her son, Prince.

But Ed's time on the show earned him at least as much infamy as it did fame, largely for his treatment of Rose.

Before even meeting her, he lied to her -- about his height and, more importantly, about his intention to get a vasectomy when he knew that she wanted more children.

After he met her, he shamed her for her sexual history, her body hair, and even her breath, stringing her along for weeks before admitting his lies.

Now, it sounds like Ed is getting a small taste of his own medicine.

“I was on six different dating websites," he describes in an interview with Us Weekly. "I was catfished over 15 times."

Reaping what he sowed, Ed says "I had horrible, horrible luck."

These days, Ed is in a relationship ... but he claims to be uncertain of the future.

“We’ll see what happens. It’s still early," he reports.

Ed adds: "It’s kind of another roller coaster of a journey, somewhat like the Philippines.”

In a few weeks, Ed will appear on the spinoff, 90 Day The Single Life.

“The show really kind of just follows me through my journey of what it’s like getting back into the dating life,” he explains.

“I hired a dating coach, which I got a lot of insight in who I am because one thing I revealed to her was who I wanted in a partner," Ed shared.

Ed detailed: "You know, I wanted this, I wanted this and they don’t have to love me."

He describes: "And she’s like, ‘Well, wait a minute. Why not? Like, why don’t you think you deserve love?’"

"So, for me, it was therapeutic," Ed states. "The show was really therapeutic. And I found somebody. … She’s a wonderful girl.”

Clearly, he is hoping for a redemption arc, for his reputation to rise to the height of his status as a meme.

As you can see in Ed's interview, however, it doesn't appear that Ed has changed, as he openly ridicules the women whom he has dated for having the audacity to age ... as if he didn't lie to Rose before meeting her.

He also says that he has dated women 35-55 with a tone that suggests that he wants a pat on the back for no longer dating women more than 20 women his junior.