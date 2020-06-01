Big Ed Brown Apologizes to Daughter on Tearful 90 Day Fiance Finale

Big Ed Brown traveled far to be with 23-year-old Rosemarie Vega, but after his lies were exposed, she dumped him.

During the finale, Ed returned to the US with his tail between his legs, and tried desperately to make amends to his daughter.

29-year-old Tiffany Brown was not happy when her father traveled across the Pacific to be with Rose.

Probably because Rose is 23. Ed is 54. Tiffany herself, his daughter, is 29.

The fact that Big Ed was lying to Rosemarie about his real plans for her and their future the entire time ... well, that's why viewers are peeved.

Tiffany felt like he completely blew her off to go bone a young, desperate single mom. Ed wanted to make ti right.

"I’m just ready to mend my relationship with my daughter,” Ed explained to viewers.

He explained: “Tiffany and [my] relationship, before I left [to visit Rose in the Philippines], was pretty much over."

"She thought I was making a devastating mistake," Ed announced.

If his goal was simply to become famous, then he didn't make a mistake. If he wanted real love, then it was a catastrophe.

"I’ve been wanting to tell her what happened," Ed claimed to the camera.

"But," he admitted, "I’m not really sure what Tiffany’s gonna say to me or how she’s going to react.”

Despite his past behavior, Ed described Tiffany as “most important person his life.”

He confessed that it had been “really hard” as she ignored him.

Ed gave his daughter a watered-down version of events.

To hear him tell it, he made some goofy mistakes and struck out after a good faith attempt at love.

"I tried to warn you,” Tiffany told her father.

Ed had refused to listen at the time.

"“I was upset that [you are] old enough to be her dad," she told him.

"And I was like, ‘What are you doing?’" Tiffany added.

She explained: "I’m 29. What do you have in common with her?"

That is a very fair question. Rosemarie being an adult doesn't mean that she and Ed make sense as life partners.

"Like, I just … It was hard," Tiffany said, expressing her hurt feelings.

She explained that she felt slighted "because you were blowing me off."

Tiffany said that it felt like Ed was ignoring her "and essentially saying, ‘Eff you. I don’t care, I’m just gonna do whatever.’"

"I was selfish, and I’m sorry,” Ed confessed to Tiffany.

“One thing I definitely want you to know is that you were and are and have always been the love of my life," he affirmed.

"And," he continued, "we have such a great foundation."

A foundation that he admits that he nearly destroyed.

"I did realize, ‘Wow, I just probably flushed that all down the toilet,’" Ed confessed to Tiffany.

"And," he continued, "that’s what scares me the most."

"But, for what it’s worth," Ed expressed, "I’m sorry for not listening to you and the fact that I hurt you.” A

He then acknowledged that he is a "dumbass,” but Tiffany accepted his apology.

We have to say -- Tiffany makes a great impression in this episode.

We are the first to admit that we are curious about what she will think of her father after the season has aired.

He glossed over some of the uglier details of his relationship with Rose.

One wishes that Ed had been thinking that his daughter would one day see his behavior ... or better yet, that Rosemarie is a person with her own feelings.