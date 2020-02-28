Big Ed Brown: 90 Day Fiance Star Admits to Hiding Two HUGE Secrets

The only 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days topic hotter than whether Yolanda is definitely being catfished is Big Ed Brown.

He is the first to admit that he hasn't been honest with Rosemarie. In a new sneak peek, he reveals yet another secret he's been keeping.

Big Ed Brown is a 54-year-old photographer. HIs girlfriend, Rosemarie, is a much younger woman.

Ed has not been entirely honest with her. For example, he told her that he is 5'2" tall.

In reality, he is 4'11" in height. A small omission, in the grand scheme of things -- especially on 90 Day Fiance.

He has Klippel Feil Syndrome, a congenital condition in which two or more of his upper vertebrae are fused, reducing his height, neck, and mobility.

28 years ago, Ed went through an agonizing divorce after only two years of marriage.

He admits that he was unfaithful. He regrets that he cheated.

The only good thing that came out of that marriage is his daughter, a beautiful 29-year-old woman named Tiffany.

Tiffany is several years older than Ed's current lady love, 23-year-old Rosemarie.

In this sneak peek clip, Ed is packing for his trip to see Rosemarie in person.

Among other things, he is bringing candy and toys for Rosemarie's child, a boy named Prince.

Having already raised his adult daughter, Ed is preparing for his new role in Rosemarie's 4-year-old son's life.

But, as he confesses to his friend, he has been holding back something important.

"Well, she already wants another child," Ed tells his buddy. "She wants a girl."

"And I haven't told her this," he confesses, "I don't want to tell her this, but I want to get, like, nipped."

"I have been keeping a few things from rose," Ed tells the confessional camera. "One is my height. I'm four-eleven, not five-two."

"I don't want any more kids," he reveals. "I want to get a vasectomy, but I don't want to tell her."

"I'm already going to take on a 4-year-old kid," Ed tells his pal.

"But then to have another child on top of that," he says, "it's just overwhelming."

Age is a factor. If Ed were to, right this minute, have a baby with Rosemarie, he would be 70 years old when that kid is old enough to drive.

"Other than Prince," he tells the camera, "I'm not ready to have more kids."

That may be the end of that quote, but it's not the end of Ed's unfortunate omissions.

During the first 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days trailer, we all saw Ed confess to the camera that he does not believe in love.

That's fine -- some people are cynical. Some people are aromantic and do not experience romantic feelings or attraction.

But it's something that Ed absolutely should have told Rosemarie if it's true, even if he finds a sweet way to frame it.

Big Ed may wash his hair with mayonnaise and keep secrets, but he seems to be a likeable (if dishonest) dude.

No matter what fans think of him, he won't be regarded as this season's monster.

That dishonor falls to alleged serial abuser and rapist Geoffrey Paschel, whose criminal record and list of accusers stretch back for decades.

Fans who have read up on the old and the recent allegations against Geoffrey feel that he belongs rotting in prison, not finding "love" on TV.

In contrast, Ed is a guy who has been unlucky in love and is hoping for his second chance.

Don't blow it, Ed!