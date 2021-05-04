Ben Affleck Gets Dumped on Dating App, Responds With Hilarious Video

Tinder and other dating apps have enjoyed upticks in popularity during the pandemic, but like just about everything else in life, the experience of online booty-calling is very different for the rich and famous than it is for us peasants.

While you're messing around with Hinge or Bumble or whatever service your favorite Instagram meme accounts are advertising these days, A-listers and people who are attractive enough to bang A-listers are using their own app called Raya.

The app is only available to the world's most eligible singles, but it seems that all the money in the world can't save you from the occasional awkward moment.

As you may have heard, Ben broke up with Ana de Armas back in January, and as far as we know, he's been unattached ever since.

(Yes, we're as excited as anyone about the fact that Ben was spotted hanging out with Jennifer Lopez following her breakup with Alex Rodriguez, but there's no reason to believe that the exes are anything more than just friends.)

Like so many other single celebs looking for love, Ben joined Raya, and it seems he's been experiencing mixed results so far.

Affleck is a wealthy, wildly famous Oscar winner who played freakin' Batman, so we're sure he does just fine when he's seeking out a random hook-up.

But when he's seeking a deeper connection?

Well, it seems Ben is just as capable of having his feelings hurt as the rest of us.

Using the ever-popular "young Gia Giudice singing about her parents' crappy marriage" meme format, a TikTok user who goes by the name of Nivine Jay made a video in which she revealed her unexpected online encounter with the Batfleck.

"Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram," Jay captioned her video.

She then shared an Instagram video that she received from Ben.

"Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me," Affleck said.

As pickup lines go, you could do a lot worse than "no really, I'm a famous movie star, and I can prove it."

Did it work in the case of Ben and Nivine?

Well, she hasn't updated her TikTok followers with news of having banged Ben, but never say never!

There have long been rumors of Ben and other A-listers -- including Demi Lovato and Channing Tatum -- using Raya, but this is the first time we've seen evidence of a regular person encountering a celeb in the wild.

Of course, we've known for a while that Ben is open to the idea of a serious relationship with a non-famous partner.

Throughout much of 2017 and 2018, Affleck dated Lindsay Shookus, an SNL producer who hails from Buffalo, of all places.

Now, it looks as though he might actually prefer a plebe for his next relationship.

That's great news for non-celeb single gals who might want photos of their next first date splashed across every tabloid in existence -- but it's bad news for those of us who were praying for a Bennifer reconciliation.