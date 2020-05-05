Bear Brown: River is 100 Percent My Son and I Want Custody!

Almost immediately after Raiven Adams gave birth, Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown went to court and denied paternity.

Now, the self-described King of Extreme has a proclamation for his subjects: actually, he is the father!

"Hey everybody, I’ve got some awesome news I’d love to share with you all!” Bear announces on Instagram.

In an Instagram video, he announces that “It is 100 percent official River is my son."

"I got the results in today," Bear shares. Notably, there was never any reasonable doubt over River Anthony's paternity.

He then affirms that "It is awesome news."

Bear, who filed papers challenging paternity the week of River's birth, now insists that "there was never any doubt."

"But in order for me to further get equal rights to parent," he explains, "that is one thing I had to prove, that I am actually his dad."

"And I am!" Bear adds. And now he wants Raiven to share custody.

"Gotta give a howl!” the grown 31-year-old man says, before yelling: “YEAH!"

On Monday, March 9, Raiven welcomed her precious baby boy into the world. Bear was not present.

Later that week, Bear marched into a courthouse with his attorney in tow to file papers challenging paternity.

After getting called out for being a deadbeat dad just days after his son was born, Bear claimed that it was some sort of paperwork mistake.

"I am not trying to un-establish myself as River’s dad," he alleged, "I am trying to establish myself AS his dad so that I will have equal rights as a parent!"

Bear and Raiven were friends first, then lovers, then -- very quickly -- fiance and fiancee.

Ultimately, they broke off their engagement ... only for Raiven to discover that she was pregnant.

"Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us," the couple revealed, "we found out we had a little surprise coming our way"

"After a quick engagement, because we felt that was the right thing to do, we talked about things," Raiven explained.

"And," Raiven continued, "ultimately decided being coparents was best for us as well as our baby.”

“We are excited to coparent as friends and do our best to be the best we can be," she expressed.

Behind the scenes of their on-again, off-again relationship, things were much worse than they appeared.

Raiven later filed a restraining order against Bear, hoping to keep herself and her baby-to-be safe.

According to court documents that Raiven filed, Bear was emotionally abusive to her during their relationship.

She said that his erratic behavior included menacing her with a gun and verbally threatening her life.

Raiven described having more than once, while pregnant, awoken to the smell of gas filling her home, which she said did not seem to concern Bear.

All in all, she said that the relationship was toxic and that she was genuinely afraid of him. Now, he wants to share custody with her.

In a perfect world, one imagines a fairly short custody conflict in Family Court.

Raiven would describe Bear's alleged behavior and threats towards her during her pregnancy.

The judge would say "wait, is this the guy who howls like an edy 15 year old?" and Raiven's attorney would confirm it with a video, end of case.

Instead, we're stuck in a reality where most men who actually seek custody have an advantage in court.

Honestly? A lot of Alaskan Bush People fans will never look at Bear the same way again after all that they have heard.

We hope for only the best for River Anthony, who deserves the world.

Raiven keeps coming back and forth when it comes to social media, which is a real shame.

She has faced untold harassment from Bear's thirstiest fans. That has to stop.