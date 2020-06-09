Avery Warner: Tom Brooks Hit On Me Because He's a 90 Day Fiance CREEP!

On the Tell All, we learned ugly truths about Big Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega and saw the fallout between Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens.

But viewers were blown away when Tom Brooks reveals that he despises Avery Warner. What's going on?

"I'm sorry," Avery said. "I just saw a side of Tom that ... makes me feel like he's an untrustworthy person."

"In fairness," Tom interrupted. "I'm not willing to continue talking while she's here."

Referring to Avery, he explained that this was because "I have an issue with her."

"I'm happy to continue with someone else," Tom said. "But just not Avery."

"I'm not coming into this conversation to attack you," Avery assured.

"Yes," she replied, when asked by Shaun Robinson if she had known that Tom had an issue with her.

"We don't need to talk about what the issue is," Tom insisted. "It's irrelevant."

It sounds like it's pretty relevant to us.

Darcey expressed a desire for Avery to be allowed to speak.

Shaun, meanwhile, was either genuinely blindsided by this drama or doing an extremely convincing job of pretending that she was.

Not only did Tom refuse to engage with Avery, he ended up straight up pulling out of the Tell All.

His screen went dark, like he thinks that he's NeNe Leakes or something.

Then, in the preview for Part 2 of the Tell All, Avery explains Tom's beef.

When he found out that she was no longer in a relationship, Avery shared, Tom sent her a text message.

This is when we see Steph's reaction of disgust and horror.

Honestly? This is the most relatable that Steph has been in the entire Tell All. It's a good moment.

We had actually already heard rumors on this topic.

Previously, FraudedByTLC, an Instagram blog, reported that Ash Naeck dumped Avery Warner because she agreed to date Tom Brooks.

According to that report, Tom had only been texting Avery as a courtesy to Ash, whom he apparently considers to be a friend.

Clearly, he does not currently view Avery in a favorable light. ... That's an understatement.

According to that report, the date never materialized.

It was allegedly just some weird test, instigated by Ash and carried out by Tom, to see if Avery was, what, serious?

The thing is, it's not like she agreed to date Tom while she and Ash were together via long distance.

This was after one of their (many) breakups. Avery was a free agent, so to speak. (Look at me, I made a sports reference)

We can say a lot about Avery's decision to even agree to a date with Tom, considering who Tom has chosen to be as a person.

But isn't having someone ask out your ex -- which, to be clear, would have been what Avery was to Ash -- an underhanded, weird move?

Some might even call it toxic and controlling.

It sounds like Avery may have dodged a bullet ... even if, by her own admission, sex with Ash was the best of her life.