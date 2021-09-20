Audriana Giudice: 12-Year-Old Daughter of Teresa is Hawking Dietary Supplements to Tweens

Despite the ample online drama of Teresa Giudice, she doesn't have a monopoly on controversy.

For years, Teresa has used her fame and platform to offer paid advertisements across social media.

Like mother, like daughter.

But it's her youngest daughter, 12-year-old Audriana, who is pushing dietary supplements to her presumably middle school aged audience.

Teresa Giudice and Audriana Giudice, 9th Birthday Party

Late last week, 12-year-old Audriana Giudice took to her TikTok.

This post stood out because it was a sponsored post -- a paid endorsement.

For many Millennials and Gen Z folks, unskippable ads and sponsored posts are the only way that anyone sees commercials.

Audriana Giudice sells Bloom on TikTok 01 of 05

Audriana's sponsor was Bloom Nutrition Greens & Superfoods.

This is a dietary supplement product, marketed at those who worry that they don't eat enough vegetables, or don't eat the right ones.

The product is a powder intended to be mixed into beverages.

Audriana Giudice sells Bloom on TikTok 02 of 05

Audriana's video, as we have included, shows her in a crop top and shorts.

She encourages her followers to add the powder to "water, any juice, or even your favorite smoothie!"

It is then claimed that Bloom Nutrition's supplement "strengthens immunity."

Audriana Giudice sells Bloom on TikTok 03 of 05

It is also claimed that the product "helps with digestion and bloating."

"Try this on," Audriana's message adds, "if you struggle to eat your greens daily!"

She also eats a bowl of something or another and poses. It's a short video.

Audriana Giudice sells Bloom on TikTok 04 of 05

Obviously, no one is blaming Audriana.

First, she's 12 years old.

No one expects her to have the judgment to go "hmm, maybe dietary supplements aren't a good fit for my audience."

Audriana Giudice sells Bloom on TikTok 05 of 05

Second, Audriana is, again, 12.

Most of us would gleefully accept what are likely thousands of dollars (possibly many times over) to do a 15-second TikTok ad.

As in, many of us non-famous adults would. Now imagine what that kind of money looks like to a tween.

Joe Giudice, daughters, and Teresa Giudice in the Bahamas

The failing is not Audriana's.

But many fans, who were stunned by the ad, feel that the adults in her life failed her.

Why did Teresa allow this to happen?

Teresa Giudice and Audriana

“Since when do 12 year olds get bloating?? I’m sorry they’re making you do this,” commented one user.

“WHY ARE THEY MAKING A 12 YEAR OLD DO THIS LIKE WHAT," demanded another.

An additional commenter kept things short and sweet, writing: “Sick.”

Gia Giudice Online

Of course, not everyone was unhappy with the ad.

Audriana's 20-year-old sister, Gia, offered only words of encouragement.

"Obsessed with you," she wrote to her youngest sister. "So perfect."

Gia Giudice Beside Joe Giudice in the Bahamas

Gia is a full-blown influencer with a massive 790,000 Instagram follower count.

She is no stranger to sponsorships and is likely encouraged by her sister following in her lucrative footsteps.

Of course, she may have also just been showing her support out of sisterly love, no matter her true feelings.

Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice Together

Teresa is similarly accustomed to hawking products left and right to anyone who will listen (and many who will not).

Some say that the real money of reality television isn't in the paychecks from TV, but the endorsements, the Cameos, and more that follow.

Teresa has certainly taken advantage ... and considering those around her, one can easily see Audriana wanting to get an early start.

Teresa Giudice Teases Fans

Honestly ... despite our concerns, we know that this isn't the worst thing in the world.

If Audriana starts pushing weight loss teas or other nightmarish products that cater towards disordered eating, we'd be singing a different tune.

But some sort of nutrient powder? That seems silly, but innocuous. It's just weird that a tween is advertising anything.

