Audriana Giudice: 12-Year-Old Daughter of Teresa is Hawking Dietary Supplements to Tweens

Despite the ample online drama of Teresa Giudice, she doesn't have a monopoly on controversy.

For years, Teresa has used her fame and platform to offer paid advertisements across social media.

Like mother, like daughter.

But it's her youngest daughter, 12-year-old Audriana, who is pushing dietary supplements to her presumably middle school aged audience.

Late last week, 12-year-old Audriana Giudice took to her TikTok.

This post stood out because it was a sponsored post -- a paid endorsement.

For many Millennials and Gen Z folks, unskippable ads and sponsored posts are the only way that anyone sees commercials.

Audriana's sponsor was Bloom Nutrition Greens & Superfoods.

This is a dietary supplement product, marketed at those who worry that they don't eat enough vegetables, or don't eat the right ones.

The product is a powder intended to be mixed into beverages.

Audriana's video, as we have included, shows her in a crop top and shorts.

She encourages her followers to add the powder to "water, any juice, or even your favorite smoothie!"

It is then claimed that Bloom Nutrition's supplement "strengthens immunity."

It is also claimed that the product "helps with digestion and bloating."

"Try this on," Audriana's message adds, "if you struggle to eat your greens daily!"

She also eats a bowl of something or another and poses. It's a short video.

Obviously, no one is blaming Audriana.

First, she's 12 years old.

No one expects her to have the judgment to go "hmm, maybe dietary supplements aren't a good fit for my audience."

Second, Audriana is, again, 12.

Most of us would gleefully accept what are likely thousands of dollars (possibly many times over) to do a 15-second TikTok ad.

As in, many of us non-famous adults would. Now imagine what that kind of money looks like to a tween.

The failing is not Audriana's.

But many fans, who were stunned by the ad, feel that the adults in her life failed her.

Why did Teresa allow this to happen?

“Since when do 12 year olds get bloating?? I’m sorry they’re making you do this,” commented one user.

“WHY ARE THEY MAKING A 12 YEAR OLD DO THIS LIKE WHAT," demanded another.

An additional commenter kept things short and sweet, writing: “Sick.”

Of course, not everyone was unhappy with the ad.

Audriana's 20-year-old sister, Gia, offered only words of encouragement.

"Obsessed with you," she wrote to her youngest sister. "So perfect."

Gia is a full-blown influencer with a massive 790,000 Instagram follower count.

She is no stranger to sponsorships and is likely encouraged by her sister following in her lucrative footsteps.

Of course, she may have also just been showing her support out of sisterly love, no matter her true feelings.

Teresa is similarly accustomed to hawking products left and right to anyone who will listen (and many who will not).

Some say that the real money of reality television isn't in the paychecks from TV, but the endorsements, the Cameos, and more that follow.

Teresa has certainly taken advantage ... and considering those around her, one can easily see Audriana wanting to get an early start.

Honestly ... despite our concerns, we know that this isn't the worst thing in the world.

If Audriana starts pushing weight loss teas or other nightmarish products that cater towards disordered eating, we'd be singing a different tune.

But some sort of nutrient powder? That seems silly, but innocuous. It's just weird that a tween is advertising anything.