Asuelu Pulaa Stuns Kalani Faagata in 90 Day Fiance Sneak Peek: Let's Have More Kids, Baby!

90 Day Fiance took a rare break over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

This Sunday will mark two weeks since we last saw 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and its messy couples.

On this upcoming new episode, Asuelu has a weird surprise for Kalani.

He wants more kids, and he's already making plans without discussing them with his wife.

In this sneak peek for Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are car shopping.

Asuelu has limited employment options, and like so many, is becoming part of the gig economy.

He is going to be doing some sort of rideshare service, and so the couple needs a new car.

As this sneak peek begins, Kalani and Asuelu have already looked at smaller cars that Kalani feels would be appropriate.

Then, Asuelu suggests that they look at the minivan.

It seems that Kalani is not really a minivan person, because she immediately digs in her heels.

She tells Asuelu that she feels that a minivan could be wasteful.

They are more expensive than smaller cars. They are also less fuel-efficient.

If Asuelu is going to do a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, he will need to minimize expenses in order for it to be worth his time.

The minivan that Asuelu wants to lookout is a simple white vehicle.

According to Kalani, it sits eight people -- one driver and seven passengers.

Asuelu suggests that they look at the price before Kalani dismisses it offhandedly.

The price, Asuelu reads, is $11,000.

They are clearly shopping for used vehicles, but $11,000 isn't a bad price considering how much vehicle costs have inflated.

But, as Kalani notes, the other cars that they looked at were even less expensive, and Kalani doesn't understand why he would want this one.

The car salesman is initially all for Asuelu buying the van.

However, when Kalani explains Asuelu's rideshare goals, the salesman agrees that a smaller car would serve him better.

But Asuelu explains that the minivan will be a better choice for their family -- according to him.

"I just want a big one," Asuelu finally reveals.

He explains "because we have another baby soon."

"And," Asuelu reasons, "it's going to be all fit inside."

Wait, is this a pregnancy announcement?

If it is, it's also news to Kalani, who looks with a stunned expression at her husband.

The car salesman, taking Asuelu for his word, offers awkward congratulations -- doing his job by following their lead.

"I'm sorry, what are you saying?" a bewildered Kalani asks Asuelu.

"I'm just give him some idea," Asuelu replies. "We'll have another baby."

He adds: "I want a big family and this is the right car for us to get."

First of all, they already have two kids -- anything more than that would already be considered a "big family" by Millennial standards.

But Kalani is downright flummoxed, because Asuelu is acting like growing their family is a given.

"When did we talk about having another baby?" Kalani demands to know.