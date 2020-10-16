Armando Rubio's Mom Doesn't Want to Attend His Wedding to Kenneth

We watched Armando announce his engagement to his family on this week's 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Now it's time for him to talk about wedding plans with his mother ... and it's not going well.

Oh no. This looks awkward and painful.

In this sneak peek for Sunday's new 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Armando Rubio has a seat with his mother to do as she asked.

She told him that she wanted him to talk to her first about things, so that's what he's doing about wedding plans with his fiance, Kenneth Niedermeier.

"Tell me the truth. Were you surprised when I told you we got engaged?" Armando asks his mother.

She admits: "I was surprised because I didn't expect it."

"You didn't even hint about it," she accused.

"I told you, I am your mother," she reminded him. "You must always tell me things first."

It is clear to Armando and to viewers that this has less to do with the surprise and more to do with the fact that it's a surprise related to Armando's sexuality.

This is a painful moment, but Armando's not hiding how he feels about it.

"I can tell my mom's not thrilled still about hearing that Kenny and I are engaged," Armando sadly shares to the camera.

"Her telling me that she would have preferred I told her in private shows me that she's still struggling with it," he observes.

Heartbreakingly, Armando adds: "I think in some ways maybe she feels embarrassed that I'm gay."

"She needs to learn how to accept me without worrying what anybody says, thinks, or who is around," Armando correctly emphasizes to the camera.

Armando came out to his family early this season, but it was not the first time.

He had previously been outed to his family -- by his late ex-wife, no less -- but was then forced back into the closet. No one should have to live a lie.

When Armando begins to speak to his mother about his and Kenneth's plans for a wedding, she reacts with astonishment.

Apparently, she imagined that if they were married, they would simply fill out paperwork and be done with it.

Translation: she had hoped that it would be something easy to hide and not something that she or others might have to either attend or decline attending.

"We want to celebrate it," Armando says as he for some reason finds himself having to explain the concept of weddings, like his mother is new to the concept.

"Like any other couple when they love each other and they get married," he continues.

Armando then states, again as if speaking to a preschooler instead of a grandmother who is familiar with the concept: "It's a very important day."

Armando then has to ask multiple times if she will attend her own son's wedding.

"I want it to be a happy day," Armando emphasizes..

"I want to have full support from you and from and the family," he explains, "So I can feel complete." In this sneak peek, she does not give a verbal answer.