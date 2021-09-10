Ariela Weinberg Finally Asks: Did Biniyam Shibre Cheat?

On this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, three is a crowd.

At least, that's how Biniyam Shibre feels when Ariela Weinberg's ex comes to visit.

In an apparent attempt at revenge, he invites his ex -- the one whose booty he plays like the drums -- to dinner.

But this gives Ariela the chance to ask about Biniyam's fidelity. This may have blown up in his face.

In this sneak peek for Season 3, Episode 3, Ariela and Biniyam go out to dinner with Leandro and Tsion.

“I still can’t believe Bini invited his ex-girlfriend and dance partner, Tsion, to dinner tonight,” Ariela admits to the cameras while setting the stage.

She admits that this may be Biniyam's way of exacting "revenge" upon her for her ex-husband's visit.

Tsion arrives -- and folks, we already knew this from last season, but she is absolutely gorgeous.

This is when Biniyam introduces her to Leandro, explaining who he is.

“Ex-husband? Really?" Tsion asks, before commenting: "He’s cute."

In the inherent awkwardness of the moment, Ariela tries her hand at being catty.

“OK, well, it’s better you look at him than at [Biniyam]," she quips.

Biniyam explains: “Leandro and Ariela [are] very close, just like me and you."

That all seems very amicable, right?

However, things did not remain that way.

Leandro could not help but question, while speaking to the cameras, why Biniyam and Tsion weren't together.

“When I saw Tsion first walk in, she’s gorgeous. She’s extremely beautiful,” Leandro explained to the cameras.

“To me, it doesn’t make much sense why they are not together," he expressed.

Leandro continued: "I would like to know why they ended … the relationship.”

Leandro started trying to find out, leading to Ariela asking an important question.

“I’ve been wanting to ask you this for a long time, so I’m sorry if it seems, like, rude," Ariela said to Tsion.

"But he just has so many questions," she noted, "so now I have to ask the question."

Ariela asked: “So, I mean, I’d like to ask you, like, why did you break up?”

At the asking of this question, Biniyam seems to bristle, asking his fiancee why she is asking Tsion.

“You can ask [Leandro] anything you want, he gave you advice -- it’s only fair,” Ariela reasons.

Leandro chimes in: “He asked me the same question, so it’s fair.”

Biniyam then translates Ariela's question to Tsion, who visibly balks at answering.

Leandro has to ask the obvious question: "Did he cheat on her?"

Ariela reiterates the question.

“I think,” Tsion nervously admits to Ariela.

“I’ve never spoken about it with you," Tsion then tells Biniyam, "but she’s making me talk.”

Biniyam is sometimes gone for days at a time, out of contact and without explanation.

His extended absenses did not stop when the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible for him to work; he was still hanging with his bros.

His ex-wife also accused him of infidelity. Now Tsion seems to be echoing that concern. Hmmmm ...