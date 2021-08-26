Ariela Weinberg: Biniyam Made Me Feel Alone ... Until My Ex Visited!

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre are one of the most anticipated couples returning for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

On Season 3, she and Biniyam are still together -- at least, they haven't broken up.

Ariela doesn't really feel together, because he is so frequently absent. She feels isolated and alone.

... Well, that's how she feels before her ex-husband comes to visit, anyway.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 premiere is this weekend.

While many fans are already chomping at the bit (and we're no exceptions) to see what goes down, here's a sneak peek doing exactly that.

Ariela gives viewers an update on her life, and even if she tries to put a good spin on it, her engagement is not exactly blissful.

As this sneak peek begins, she expresses her appreciation for her nanny, Mimi (not to be confused to Biniyam's sister by the same name).

“She helps me understand Ethiopian culture and Ethiopian life,” Ariela praises.

This education ranges from language to food preparation.

“Bini is not working at the club," Areila admits.

"But," she adds, "he still sometimes goes to the studio and works on his music."

"He sees his friends and then they’ll, like, be out all night," Ariela laments.

This is consistent with problems that they had last season and with problems that Ariela described in interviews many, many months ago.

"It can be isolating," Ariela explains, "because I don’t have a set group of friends."

She adds that "I don’t have deep relationships with people here.”

“You’re my best friend," Ariela gushes to her nanny. "You’re like my family. You’ve helped a lot."

Ariela notes that: "So many times when Bini goes out and stays out all night, I would be alone with the baby."

She expresses: "It’s very hard.”

Mimi tells Ariela that she wants her to be happy.

Speaking of happiness, Ariela shares that she is "really happy" that Leandro is coming to visit.

Leandro is her ex-husband, to whom she was married for a decade in Argentina.

“Of course I miss him, he’s my best friend,” Ariela comments.

“I asked Leandro to come visit to see the new baby," she explains, "and to meet Bini [and] see my life here."

“Leandro and I are still best friends even though we got a divorce," Ariela adds.

"We talk all the time," Ariela shares.

"And," she comments of her ex, "he’s really involved in my life.”

While this is not uncommon among amicable exes, it looks like Biniyam's insecurities are going to get the better of him.

Biniyam previously met a different American woman from an affluent family.

Like with Ariela, he also impregnated her.

Biniyam and his ex were married and had a baby ... only to eventually divorce. He is afraid of history (further) repeating itself.

Of course, that fear has apparently not driven Biniyam to be a better partner to Ariela.

Spending many hours -- at times, days -- away from the home without being reachable is simply not acceptable behavior.

It's not just that Ariela doesn't know where he is. They have a child together.

That is not to say that Ariela's decisions or demeanor have always shown her to be in a flattering light.

From an inexplicable 180 about baby Avi's circumcision to her at times intense jealousy, she rubbed many viewers the wrong way.

But Season 3 could change how they are both viewed ... or not. Only time will tell.