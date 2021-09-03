Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre: Still Together After Ariela's Ex Visits?

Many of the couples on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's new season are eager for marriage, and just have to overcome a few obstacles first.

Meanwhile, Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre became engaged during Season 2 by the skin of their teeth.

This season has promised a lot of explosive drama, from Avi's medical crisis to Ariela's ex coming to visit.

After all of that and a much-hyped departure ... is marriage even on the table for them anymore?

One of the tricky things about 90 Day Fiance is that, like most reality television, it is filmed many months in advance.

On average, you're looking at like an 8-month delay between when something is filmed and aired, give or take.

A lot can happen in that time ... and it's not reasonable to expect people to hide in seclusion for 2/3 of a year for their infamously small paychecks.

That is to say that of course the stars do interviews, and while they can hide some details, other things are obvious.

Ariela and Biniyam are still together.

Whether that is a good thing or a bad thing, and whether this can realistically last ... that's all debatable.

"There is a lot of explosive drama," Ariela teased to E! News in a recent interview.

"It was weird to watch it again," she confessed about Season 3.

Ariela explained "because I remember I was going through such a difficult time."

"And then to watch it again is very difficult," Ariela remarked.

One of the big sources of drama is a visit by her ex-husband, Leandro, who remains her platonic friend.

"In terms of my ex coming to visit," Ariela previewed, "we still have a really good relationship."

"You know, we were married for a long time," Ariela explained. "He's my friend."

"I know a lot of people were like, 'What the hell, your ex-husband?'" she acknowledged.

"But he is my friend," Ariela affirmed. "I didn't have any plans to get rid of him anytime soon."

"I don't know how Bini feels about that," Ariela added.

"For me, it wasn't that big of a deal," she explained.

"But," Ariela predicted accurately, "I'm sure there's a lot of people in the world scratching their heads."

Biniyam is one of those head-scratchers, it seems.

He referred to the innocuous visit as a "very ugly situation."

According to Biniyam, the visit was a hardship on their marriage.

"Even my family is like, 'What?!'" Biniyam expressed.

"That situation is very, very interesting for all of my family, even for me," he described.

Biniyam acknowledged: "It was very hard for her to understand."

"I will say, we will definitely see a lot of Bini's sisters this season," Ariela teased.

"Whether that's a good thing for me," she continued, "I guess you'll have to find out."

Ariela has grown closer to one of Biniyam's sisters -- Wish -- but that doesn't mean that they see eye to eye.

They became engaged at the end of Season 2.

Are they moving towards a wedding?

"Bini wants a big fat Ethiopian wedding and I don't know," Ariela said about their potential wedding plans.

Ariela admitted: "I wasn't the little girl that dreamed about, 'Oh one day I'll wear a white dress and have all these people around me.'"

"I was like, 'Ok, one day I'm going to move to Africa,'" she recalled.

Ariela continued: "'And I'm going to have fun and I'm going to do all these things and I'm going to do it alone.'"

Ariela acknowledged the reality: "And then now I'm engaged and I have a baby."

"It's been an adjustment period for me," she confessed.

Ariela has had to face the facts and had time "to think, 'OK, my life is a shared life now.'"