Ariela Danielle Barely Recognizes Biniyam Shibre As She Lands in Ethiopia

While nothing on this week's 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way quite topped Deavan Clegg's new living situation, Ariela came very close.

When she arrived in Ethiopia, very pregnant, seeing Biniyam Shibre again was almost like seeing a stranger.

Ariela, just beginning her third trimester of pregnancy, became increasingly anxious as she journeyed to Ethiopia with her mother.

Ethiopia is where she met Biniyam, began dating him, and became pregnant.

Meanwhile, we see Biniyam's palpable excitement as he anticipates her arrival.

Biniyam is beyond excited for Ariela's return.

It's not just that she's his girlfriend. She is carrying his child.

But that is not to say that he doesn't have proverbial butterflies in his stomach, either.

Biniyam knows that Ariela's mother is accompanying her on her trip.

Ariela's mom, a nurse, is planning to be present for the birth of her grandbaby -- and to help with Ariela's medical care.

Biniyam is understandably anxious at the thought of meeting her.

Meanwhile, Ariela was the first to admit that her anxiety was a little out of control.

While Biniyam was nervous about meeting her mom, Ariela was in a panic about this major life change.

This is normal when moving from one apartment to another in the same city, let alone when moving continents.

Ariela also could not help but be nervous about the medical infrastructure in Ethiopia.

Yes, the United States' healthcare system is a financial nightmare where only some can access healthcare without incurring life-ruining debt.

But in Ethiopia, she is not guaranteed an epidural during childbirth. Supplies can run out. That's downright scary.

Speaking of nervousness, Biniyam -- who is such a sweetheart -- bought flowers.

He intended them for Ariela's mom, but when he saw Ariela arrive, he was so overcome with emotion that he handed them to her.

During the long car ride that followed, Ariela experienced a panic attack. Hormones and normal anxieties can make a daunting combo.

Unfortunately, some of Ariela's anxieties were quickly and harshly confirmed by the rental that Biniyam had selected for her.

The decorations were leftover from the previous occupant, which was unfortunate for multiple reasons.

Not the least of which was the aggressively catholic set of decorations by the side of the bed; Ariela is Jewish. Please do not do this.

And then came the bathroom, which seemed less than up to Ariela's standards ... or mine.

Ariela has spent months in Ethiopia before this, but she presumably was living in accommodations designed by tourists.

The selection that Biniyam made probably looked fine to him ... but fell short of Ariela's expectations and needs.

Because of a rainstorm that happened en route, Ariela's clothing in her luggage was wet.

She wanted to hang the clothes to dry, so she opened the closet ... at which point the closet door fell off.

This kind of thing could happen at a sub-par residence in any country, but to say that it added to her stress levels is an understatement.

(In the next episode, she will see the kitchen ... and again be disappointed)

But Ariela was also taken aback by Biniyam's appearance. For one thing, he looked more slender than he was.

For another, he had tragically cut off his majestic dreadlocks and was now sporting short hair. He looked like a different person.

Many fans believe that Ariela does not have any genuine The Other Way plans, and instead intends to bring Biniyam to the US.

Others are waiting to see how the story plays out before they decide for themselves how authentic it is.

In the mean time, people are truly charmed by Biniyam. If this is a ploy to make him famous, as some believe, it's working beautifully.