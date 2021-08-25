Are Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh Married Yet?

With 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's Season 3 premiere just days away, fans are looking to the OGs.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh's struggles with Sumit's parents have left them unable to marry for so long.

In a new interview ahead of their return to television, Jenny and Sumit are teasing what's to come.

How will things work out when Sumit's mom moves in? What's the fight all about? Are they married yet?

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have been on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way since the very first season.

Now, they are speaking to E! News about their uphill battle -- a battle that seems to be very much uphill.

Sumit has been hard at work trying to make his parents accept the woman he loves.

"Again I keep on trying to convince them," Sumit explains in this video clip.

He wants to convince "or just show them how much Jenny and I love each other."

"So just for the same reason, the same thing, make them understand that we are good together," Sumit adds.

"That is something we try to do this season," Sumit explains.

He then teases: "Let's see how that will turn out."

Though they (obviously) cannot reasonably hide that they are still together, they are being careful to not spoil this season.

As was teased when Season 3's full cast was announced, Sumit and Jenny have a houseguest.

His mother, Sahna, is moving in, ostensibly to see if Jenny is a suitable partner.

Her goal is seemingly to teach her how to be a traditional Indian wife.

"My mom is ready to come," Sumit explained.

"Maybe she will try to blend in to us and be nice," he teases.

"Or maybe," he adds slyly, "she will try to tell me something against Jenny so I'll start hating Jenny."

Obviously, he has not started to "hate" Jenny, but perhaps Sahna did try just that.

Meanwhile, Jenny offers a different framing for their season -- something that is actually uncertain.

Jenny says: "The teaser is, will she end up liking me or not?"

Historically, Sahna has disliked Jenny in the strongest possible terms.

She threatened to commit suicide if Sumit married Jenny without her approval, which she of course has not given.

In her mind, and in Anil's, Jenny is simply too old, and the social stigma of Sumit marrying a woman twice his age would be too much to bear.

Sumit is a grown man in his thirties.

Fans hope that one day, either his parents will accept his choices ...

... or Sumit will stop caring what they think and live his life.

"I can say things are not as bad as they were," Jenny shares.

"But," she continues, "you will have to stay tuned and watch the show."

Jenny concludes her teaser by saying: "Let's just say, we're working on it."

Some fans are in the same boat as Sumit's parents, if for less personal reasons, and shame the couple for their age gap.

But considering that the two met as adults and no one was anybody's teacher or youth pastor or anything, most of the fandom is Team Love.

These two have been through so much. But if Sumit doesn't marry Jenny so that they can stay together, what was it all for?