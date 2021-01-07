Angelina Pivarnick to Jersey Shore Cast: I Ain't as Evil as Youse Guys Think!

It's hard to believe, but the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation started back in November.

In the weeks since the premiere, a whole lot has happened in the world.

Unfortunately, not much has happened on Jersey Shore.

Don't get us wrong, we've seen a few highlights -- Lauren Pesce's pregnancy announcement and Ronnie's ill-fated dating show spring to mind -- but mostly, there's been a lot of waiting.

The season has been building up to the inevitable conflict between Angelina and Jenni Farley, and if you were hoping it would finally happen tonight, we're afraid we have some bad news for you.

It seems like this week's episode will once again feature a whole lot of Angelina brooding at the resort and awaiting her ass-kicking from JWoww.

(Just kidding, these two will probably squash the beef in anti-climactic fashion when they finally do come face-to-face.)

"I think I let all the weight of my life just weigh me down. It's been tough. But I'm happy that now, I can put it behind me," Pivarnick tells Lauren in a preview from the episode.

"I'm sorry you went through that," Lauren sympathetically replies.

"You have to let yourself feel your way through it."

"It was hard for me because nobody understands that," Angelina continues.

"Like, the boys, I really didn't get into it with them because they're guys, they don't really know how it is to be a woman."

In a confessional segment, Lauren reveals that, unlike the rest of the cast, she genuinely sympathizes with Angelina.

"Angelina is being authentic and honest — and even vulnerable," she tells the camera.

"I'm starting to see that she had a lot going on other than just the wedding drama."

Lauren goes on to tell Angelina that she has nothing to fear regarding her upcoming sit-down with Deena (remember, those two also have yet to confront one another).

"She knows that you're here," Lauren tells Angelina.

"She has so many great things happening in her life that she's not concerned about what happened. I think everyone, collectively, is kind of over it."

"I want to move forward," Angelina agrees.

"It's hard to get into that mindset when [my] whole life, I've always had the defense mechanism up. That's why a lot of people don't know me for me."

"Yeah, because you're guarded," Lauren says. "24/7."

To be fair, it might be good to keep her guard up for now -- ya never know when JWoww might make this season worthwhile with a surprise upper-cut!