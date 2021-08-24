Angela Deem: My Marriage to Michael Was Never Legit!

On the final portion of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Tell All, Angela Deem lost her cool.

Okay, she didn't have any cool to begin with. But she also stormed off of the stage twice.

Only Angela could find a way to one-up flashing the camera.

She taunted Michael with her plans to flirt, and told him that their marriage was never legit anyway.

In the immediate aftermath of Angela turning the Tell All into a Show All special, she stormed off in a rage.

She is an ill-tempered and poorly behaved person at the best of times, and this was not her at her best.

The cast awkwardly cracked jokes while Angela fumed and raged in the elevator.

In the elevator with her daughter, Skyla, Angela ranted about Psychic Tracy warning her about a mystery woman in Michael's ear.

She was convinced that this mystery woman influencing her husband to "betray her" (assert himself in any way) was his Aunt Lydia.

Skyla could only nod and agree, and we can understand why she wouldn't counter her furious mother at this time.

Angela did the one thing that ever seems to calm her -- get her nicotine fix while forcing it on those around her.

Eventually, she did return to the Tell All stage.

There, she expressed some regrets for how she had spoken to (and flashed) everyone ... but only some.

"You know, I feel bad. I apologize to Lydia for doing that," Angela claimed.

"But you go too far, man. So, I apologize for being vulgar, for how I acted, but not what I said," she emphasized.

"I meant that. Stay out of my business," Angela demanded.

"No woman -- including aunts, uncles, moms -- is gonna tell my husband what to do," Angela said. "That simple."

As for Michael's alleged desire to have a child, the grandmother declared that she is "over it."

"He wants a baby? Go get, like -- do what your Aunt Lydia says," Angela instructed.

"Go marry somebody and have some children," Angela explained furiously. "Knock your f--king self out."

She added: "But don't call me when you realize the grass ain't green on the other side."

"Michael, I am very upset with you, more than Aunt Lydia," Angela blasted.

"You should have told Aunt Lydia to respect me and you hushed me. You never do that with Aunt Lydia," Angela accused.

"Did he tell you that he snuck off when I was recovering? God knows where the hell he went," she told Aunt Lydia.

"He wasn't in church," Angela added, "because there was booty-popping music on..... You tell her that?"

For the record, going to a club to dance is not considered "sneaking off" in most marriages, especially when you answer the phone when your wife calls.

But Michael denied this, which made Angela even more furious -- or gave her the excuse that she wanted.

For the second time in minutes, Angela stormed off of the stage and left.

"Listen, I don't want a divorce. I'll just do what I wanna do," Angela announced.

"I married in Nigeria, it ain't legit here," she taunted her husband.

"F--k you, have a good life. You go to hell, you son of a b--ch," Angela declared. "All right, we're done."

Backstage, seemingly at a different time (because she was wearing different clothing), Angela answered a call from him.

"I want you to look at this face when I tell you this," she said menacingly to her husband.

"You can start your life over there, because this is as far as I'm going," Angela spat. "I'm not doing this no more."

"I loved you. But you have took all ... you have done this. Look, look, now you calling me?" Angela demanded.

"Where were you at when I was calling your name all morning?" she asked.

"Where were you when I asked you to tell Aunt Lydia to stop?" Angela added.

"You chose the wrong one, the wrong time. And you lied to me. Michael, I'm done," Angela reiterated.

She then flashed him over video chat.

Angela's apparent parting words to Michael were a taunt: "Now you see them? Now you don't."