Angela Deem: I Almost Divorced Michael in Our First Year of Marriage!

90 Day Fiance fans now know that Angela Deem will be on Happily Ever After? Season 6.

The season will showcase Angela's dramatic weight loss journey, but there's more to it than that.

Angela and Michael ran into some real problems making their marriage work long-distance.

In a new, lengthy interview, Angela reveals that at one point, she spoke to a divorce lawyer.

With the Season 6 premiere just days away, Angela Deem is teasing fans about what's to come.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Angela had so much to say about her surgery and marriage.

As you can see in the included clip, she was at one point prepared to end things with Michael.

"But at one point I was telling Michael," Angela began.

She recalled telling him: 'Somehow you changed since we got married and we're not even living together, yet.'"

"'Like, don't take that for granted because there's always a damn divorce court around the corner,'" Angela advised him.

"I mean, we went to hell," Angela expressed.

"We literally went to hell and it was bad," she described of their first year of marraige.

"And you'll see that," Angela noted, referring to what's to come on Season 6.

As for when Michael can come to the United States, Angela said: "I hope soon."

Then choosing to make a joke about domestic violence, she then said: "Because he's got an ass-whooping coming."

Cracking up at her own tone deaf joke, Angela said: "i'm just kidding, I'm just kidding."

"But hopefully soon," Angela expressed.

"I mean, the ban's lifted," she commented.

Immediately after she and Michael married, Nigerian immigration was banned by disgraced former president Donald Trump.

"We filed last March," Angela noted, referring to seeking the marital visa for Michael.

"We're still right there on the deck," she said, referring to the paperwork.

"So," Angela said, "hopefully we'll hear something soon."

"I'm hoping and praying," Angela noted.

"I mean, we've got my lawyer digging into it," she added.

"And you know," Angela revealed, "I've contacted Congress."

"Because you know, we've been waiting three and a half years," Angela pointed out.

"And that's enough," she expressed.

Of course, given what fans saw in the Season 6 trailer, maybe their reunion wouldn't be a good thing.

Angela was asked about the alarming scene where she seeks to put a tracker in Michael's phone.

Tracking the location of electronics is a favored tactic of abusers.

Thus, given her horrendous behavior on screen, it's not a surprise to see it employed by Angela.

When it comes to fans, Angela said: "Ah, I don't listen to what they say."

"I don't care what they say," she added of 90 Day Fiance fans.

"I know deep in my heart," Angela proclaimed, "we love each other."

"And we got a lot of stuff to work out," Angela understated.

"But," she added, "we can't do it long distance. We just can't."

Then, Angela revealed that the topic of divorce has come up very seriously.

"I was definitely talking to the lawyer," Angela recalled.

She said: "I said, 'I'm not gonna put up with this.'"

Angela reasoned: "'If I put up with this with him all the way over there, what's it gonna be like here?'"