Angela Deem Debuts STUNNING Full Body Transformation at 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Tell All!

As 90 Day Fiance fans are painfully aware, several sections of the Tell All are all about Angela Deem.

From her crocodile tears over Michael to her screaming and flashing the camera, she's all over the place.

Angela has been on her own journey this season, undergoing a dramatic full-body makeover with a series of surgeries.

Though her behavior has not improved, the Tell All is the debut of the whole new Angela -- physically speaking.

At the beginning of this sneak peek clip for Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Tell All special, everyone is assembled.

Well, almost everyone.

Though the rest of the cast is either seated on stage with Shaun Robinson or tuning in remotely from Africa, Angela Deem is waiting in the wings.

As Angela is shown behind the scenes, walking towards the stage, her voiceover gives context for her transformation.

"I lost 20 more pounds in the last two months," she reveals.

"And," Angela announces, "have hit my goal weight."

"I can't wait to show it off," Angela gushes in the voiceover.

Breathlessly, Angela announces: "Here we come, bitches."

"Hold your husbands," she advises her castmates as she steps onto the stage.

The open-mouthed, stunned expressions almost make the months of watching Angela smoke and scream worthwhile.

Kalani and Asuelu probably give the best facial reactions.

Meanwhile, Julia takes Angela's advice to heart, jokingly putting a hand over Brandon's eyes and imploring him to not look, lest he be seduced.

"Oh Angela, oh my god," Shaun Robinson explains.

Her job as a host for these Tell Alls is never easy and often complicated, but it may be that this was the first that she saw Angela in some time.

Angela is wearing a low-cut red jumpsuit and is wearing her hair in a shiny ponytail.

"Let's see you, hot mama!" Shaun invites Angela.

The grandmother first seems to flirt with Asuelu and then especially with Mike, noting that the latter is now "single."

(That is true, as Natalie left Mike and moved to Florida and confirmed as much in the same episode)

Angela's top is so low-cut that her inner sideboob tattoo is on full display.

It is clear that her breasts have been augmented since we saw her during this season.

As we have noted, months pass between the end of the season and the filming of the Tell All, which was itself filmed much earlier this summer.

After flirting with two castmates, an act that would have gotten Michael screamed at had he done it, she speaks to her husband.

"Hello, honey," Angela says to Michael's screen, though she must then be directed to face the camera -- knowledge that will come back to haunt us all.

"You see anything different?" Angela asks coyly, as if Michael has not seen her on video in the months since the last of her glow-up.

"I can't wait to feel it," Michael Ilesanmi gushes from Nigeria.

Angela moves on, posing in front of Shaun Robisnon and the cameras alike while egged on.

"Vogue, here I come!" Angela threatens as everyone looks on.