Michael Ilesanmi to Angela Deem: Don't Get Surgery! I Like Big Things!

In January of 2020, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi were married in a ceremony in Nigeria.

Multiple disasters, both personal and global, struck. They have spent almost all of their marriage apart.

Angela and Michael's marriage has been strained, and we're going to see a lot of that very soon.

In this sneak peek ahead of the Happily Ever After? Season 6 premiere, the two clash over Angela's weight loss surgery.

In this video sneak peek, Angela Deem speaks to her husband in the only way that she can.

She contacts Michael for a video chat.

Angela is home in Georgia. Michael remains in Nigeria, at the time under a travel ban and the pandemic.

But when Angela brought up her upcoming surgery, Michael was deeply unhappy.

“Whenever we talk about this surgery thing, I always feel kinda emotional about it,” he expressed.

Michael added: “You know I told you I don’t like it.”

To the confessional camera, Angela explained why her husband's pleas did not move her.

“It’s not that I don’t care about what Michael thinks,” she claimed to the cameras.

In fact, it sounds like her 22-year age gap with Michael is a component in her decision.

“I thought that marrying Michael would make my worries go away," she expressed.

"But actually," Angela revealed, "they’ve gotten worse."

"He’s gonna be 33, I’m gonna be 55," Angela acknowledged.

"My skin’s going to change," Angela predicted.

"And," she continued, "I’m going to start to look older than I am."

Angela remarked: "And Michael is still going to be as young as he looked the day I married him."

"So if I’m not young, I need to at least look the damn part," Angela quipped.

"And," she stated, "it starts with my weight.“

In addition to the liposuction and breast reduction, Angela planned to undergo a gastric sleeve operation.

“You know I like big things," Michael told her. A memorable line.

"I love you the way you are," he emphasized to his wife.

Angela replied with a promise that she is “still going to have big things."

“We’re still going to have big boobs and I said I’m going to get me a big butt," Angela announced.

But Michael remained concerned.

He reminded her: “I’ve tried to convince you over and over."

Michael explained why he is so opposed to this while speaking to the confessional camera.

“People have lost their life getting this kind of surgery here in Nigeria," he shared.

"I feel she want to risk it all," Michael expressed.

"You know, she just wants a quick result," Michael observed.

"So," he added, "she had to go for the bigger surgeries.”

As we all know, Angela went through with her surgeries ... and lost 100 pounds.

Angela has been vocal about how much work her recovery and continued weight loss have required.

Contrary to what some might think, even if one ignored the risks, her surgical solution was not an "easy fix."

It is expected that this surgery is only part of the conflict that plagues Angela and Michael this season.