Andrei Castravet is Still a Huge Jerk in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is returning for Season 5, and TLC has released a sneak peek to get fans excited.

In this case, to get fans excited to once again hate one of the most reviled men in the franchise: Andrei Castravet.

In a sneak peek released in advance of the upcoming Season 5 premiere, Andrei Castravet is at a family gathering.

As always when he is among the family Potthast, he is causing trouble, even with his baby daughter in his arms.

This time, he started off by being late, and it looks like he's only making things worse from there.

"Do you want a plate?" Elizabeth "Libby" Potthast asks her husband, to which he replies "Yes, please."

Andrei being Andrei, he then immediately challenges his in-laws.

"The only one that offered me a plate today is my wife," he gripes.

To hear Andrei tell it, you'd think that the family Potthast had conspired to starve him before their very eyes.

Jen Davis, one of Elizabeth's sisters who is known for butting heads with Andrei when he needs it, pipes up.

"Maybe if you had been on time," she suggests, "you would have been offered a plate."

"Oh," Andrei says as others laugh. "The women are ganging up on the men over here."

Sure? But also no, Jen just made a good point about being a polite guest. Show up on time.

Clearly some time passes, as Chuck Potthast has clearly teleported from the kitchen to the living room where he is watching all of this from afar.

But Jen speaks up, suggesting that Andrei just try to make his wife happy, like a loving husband might.

"Haven't you ever heard the saying, 'Happy wife, happy life?'" she asks.

It's a legitimate question, as he is from Moldova. But Andrei's answer is something else.

"No," Andrei says, before speaking a quote of his own.

"When the man is happy, everybody is happy," Andrei insists.

Happy wife, happy life has always seemed like an innocuous saying, as a happy spouse will make your marriage go smoothly.

Andrei's turn of phrase ... something about it seems both authoritarian and vaguely threatening, you know?

But Andrei insists that his saying is more accurate, declaring: "That's how reality works."

In his case, we suppose that this is true.

When he's happy, he won't whine and complain about everything and make life pointlessly difficult for his wife and her family.

That said ... have we ever actually seen Andrei happy?

Everyone is stunned by Andrei's ridiculous assertion.

Jen asks for clarification, if the nonsense that Andrei spouted is a common saying "in Moldova."

But Andrei doesn't quite say that.

Instead, he insists that this is simply true "everywhere."

Elizabeth's other sister, Rebekah "Becky" Lichtwerch, counters.

Wearing a party hat and in the middle of enjoying something yummy, she calls Andrei on his BS.

"No," she asserts to Andrei, "that's what you say."

Contrary to what he may believe, saying something does not make it a saying. It also does not make it true.

"In this kind of situation, when Libby's family is around," Andrei then complains to the cameras.

He states: "We always have drama over here."

Andrei says that there is drama "because they're always going to find some mud in the puddle to throw at each other."

"That's what it is, Lib," Andrei declares.

"Yeah," Elizabeth fires back, "when you enter the room."

If you couldn't see the outlines of his arm muscles through his long-sleeved shirt, you might wonder why Elizabeth stays with him.

Actually, we can see his silhouette just fine, and we're still wondering. Fans have been speculating about them for years.

Season 5 premieres on Sunday, June 14. Let's find out if Andrei is behaving himself ... or at the very least, if he finally has a job.