Andrei Castravet and Charlie Potthast FIGHT on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After!

A central element to Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet's storyline has been family conflict.

Andrei is so frequently at odds with his in-laws that some 90 Day Fiance fans think that it's staged.

But despite some cake-throwing and yacht-lunging incidents, most of the conflict has been verbal and emotional.

This time? This time Andrei and Charlie are taking out their aggression with an ugly physical fight.

As this sneak peek clip for Season 6, Episode 15 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? begins, the Potthasts are having their cookout.

Remember the one that everyone said was a bad idea? Chuck's doing it anyway.

This is where Jenn explains to him that she feels like he's basically ghosted her since (she caked Andrei at) Eleanor's birthday party.

After Chuck admits that he was upset after that incident, Becky chimes in.

She asks him when the last time that he asked for her input on a business decision was.

It sounds like it's been a hot minute -- or longer.

It's not paranoia or jealousy if Chuck's work with Andrei is leading to his family being iced out.

This is their job, and it has been since long before Andrei had any interest in working.

It's understandable that the Potthasts are unhappy with the changing dynamic of their work and family.

Understandable to each other and possibly even to us, that is.

Andrei thinks that everyone is just "jealous." What he really means is envious.

In his mind, they all wish that they were as smart and hard-working as he is.

Chuck just wants peace.

He asks his family if they even remember when they last got together without arguing.

Buddy, we're guessing that this was before you were reality stars.

Andrei doesn't want Chuck listening to Becky or to Jenn.

He tells Chuck to just invite his daughters to STFU.

That goes over about as well as one might imagine.

Jenn calls out Andrei for once again telling her dad what to do.

They are all concerned over the odd influence that Andrei seems able to exert over his father-in-law.

As the discussion grows increasingly heated, Libby finally speaks.

She demands that everyone be more polite to her husband, but makes no such demands of him.

Libby also says that she's too stressed out and upset to eat.

If she's already that unhappy ... we hate to think how she'll respond to what's next.

Charlie shows up, announcing that he's back.

He also says "call the cops," a line that the full episode will hopefully put into context for us in ways that this sneak peek does not.

Clearly, he is eager to rile up Andrei ... either for the camera, or to remind his dad of Andrei's bad attitude. Maybe both.

Andrei "invites" Charlie to take a seat.

Obviously, he does this while also crudely insulting him.

No, Andrei does not get excused because he calls everyone expletives. Insults are rude every time.

Charlie tells Andrei to not tell him what to do, even if it's taking a seat at a family gathering.

He comes to stand near Andrei.

This of course prompts Andrei to shoot up in his chair as their argument continues.

Andrei reminds Charlie that he's not "running things."

Charlie is well aware of that -- it's clearly a huge part of why he's behaving as he has been.

What happens next appears (though editing can play tricks) to have been instigated by Charlie.

From what we see in the sneak peek, it appears that Charlie makes first contact, shoving Andrei.

Andrei grapples back with Charlie in an effort to subdue him.

This is when you can tell that production, who let many awful things slide while filming, rushes to intervene.

It's very rare to see producers on camera outside of the odd mirror or window reflection.

One producer attempts to separate Andrei and Charlie. That's the right thing to do.

For multiple very good reasons, it's not a good look to just passively film a fight that could result in serious injuries.

Other Potthasts, from Libby to Chuck to Charlie's wife, rush to try to separate the brawling men.

This is when the sneak peek ends -- in utter, violent chaos.

Some of the conflict may be staged or played up for reality TV drama. But the rage and bitterness here ... that seems to be real.