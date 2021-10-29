Amy Roloff Breaks Down in Trailer for TLC Wedding Special

Here comes the bride?

Yes, absolutely.

But not just yet.

TLC has released a trailer for LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD: AMY & CHRIS’S HAPPILY EVER AFTER, the upcoming special that will take viewers behind the scenes of Amy Roloff's wedding to Chris Marek.

The ceremony and reception took place in late August on the family farm -- but there's plenty that went into planning for the occasion that fans have not yet seen or heard about.

But they will when this episode premieres on Tuesday, November 9.

At various points in the trailer featured here, the mother of four grows very emotional, recalling, for instance, the challenge of moving off the farm for the first time in 30 years.

"I went through some major life changes and it was wonderful to have Chris by my side," she says in a confessional.

The camera switches in this scene to footage of Chris comforting a bawling Amy and telling her: "We're gonna find you another home."

Elsewhere, we'll see how Roloff reacts to a tragedy.

The reality star's rescue dog, Felix, actually died two days before her wedding, a tragedy she didn't address with followers at the time.

"I was devastated and couldn’t believe he was gone. After a month and a half, I’m still so sad. I miss him so much," Roloff recently wrote on Instagram.

Back to the wedding itself, though:

To make things both easy (in terms of planning), but also awkward, Amy and Chris agreed to get married on property now owned by Amy's ex-husband, Matt, who could not have been more accommodating throughout the process.

Despite not even being invited.

“Here we are, working with my ex-husband and getting married on a farm that I left behind,” Amy shares before the promo cuts to a clip of her, her formerr husband and her future husband all driving around the property in Oregon.

“Amy’s sandwiched between the old husband and the new husband," Marek says with a laugh.

To his credit, Matt -- who was married to Amy from 1987 to 2016 -- went above and beyond by having a brand new barn constructed on his property in time for the wedding on August 28.

Viewers will get to see how Amy and Matt moved on after their split, as well as how she fell in love with Chris along the way.

“After I got divorced, I never thought I would be dating again but through the help of friends, I met the most amazing man,” Amy says in the teaser.

“I’m surprised that I’m getting married again.

"It is the one day that you just really wanna make special because it doesn’t last just a day, it will hopefully last the rest of my life.”

Amy and Chris’ Happily Ever After airs on TLC on Tuesday, November 9 at 9/8c.

Check out the official preview now!