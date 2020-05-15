Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Reveal All: First Date! First Kiss! And More!

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek have been together for over three years.

They've been in the spotlight for nearly this entire time, appearing on numerous episodes of Little People, Big World.

As a result, many viewers of this popular TLC program likely assume they know all there is to know about Amy and Chris, who got engaged this past September.

But... you know the saying about what happens to those who assume, right?

In a new interview on Facebook, the mother of four and her fiance delve into a myriad of personal topics, opening up in detail about their long-term romance.

HOW DID THEY MEET, for example?

"Chris and I met at a wine and art event," Amy says in the footage here, explaining that she organized the event as a way for singles to mingle.

Amy and Chris didn't speak too much at the gathering, but it was followed by a pool party a short time later, which Amy hosted and Chris (along with others) attended.

This is where the eventual girlfriend and boyfriend truly bonded.

WHEN WAS THEIR FIRST KISS?

Uhhh, ummmm, hmmmm.... neither Amy nor Chris were entirely sure of the answer to this one.

However, Chris theorized that the two exchanged a very quick and basic goodnight smooch after he took Amy out for her birthday years ago, and Amy agreed.

WHAT HAS IT BEEN LIKE FOR CHRIS TO BE ON TV?

"At first, it was very unusual," he admits in this video, saying he was trying to get to know Amy while the cameras were watching and, as you can easily understand, that was a tad awkward in the beginning.

At this point, though, both parties are very much used to it and Marek knows he can go off on his own for some privacy when the need arises.

HOW IS ENGAGED LIFE GOING?

"Engaged life is going pretty good," Amy says, while Chris adds: "There's little ups and downs, quirks that we're getting used."

As previously mentioned on this website, Amy and Chris aren't living together -- but it sounds very much as if this is only a temporary arrangement.

"We're easing into it," Marek says. "We're slowly moving stuff in together... slowly making the house hours. I like that it's going at a slow and steady pace."

WHEN IS THE WEDDING?

2021. And that's all the cute couple knows at the moment.

There's no venue and no date, but the plan right now is to get married in warm weather next year, so that they can exchange vows outside.

Sounds very romantic to us!

Check out the full interview now!