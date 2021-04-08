Kristina Shirley to Amber Portwood: Maybe Put Your Kid First For Once, IDK

In recent weeks, fan have seen Amber Portwood's bitter meltdowns over Kristina Shirley.

She blames Leah's feelings of alienation and abandonment on the woman who was there for her.

Naturally, this narrative also played out on Teen Mom OG.

Amber's complaints prompted Kristina to break down into tears wishing that Amber were a better mom.

On this week's Teen Mom OG, Gary and Kristina had a lot to process about Amber.

"There's always an excuse," Amber complained over the phone to Gary.

"I'm priority," she insisted. "I'm not getting my one-on-one time."

"You don't do things," Gary countered, "and all of the sudden, you want to?"

"You know, you don't like going out of the house," he observed.

Gary listed: "You don't like going out to eat."

A bewildered Amber replied: "Yeah, for about a half a f--king year."

She noted that she changed her habits to be a "hermit" in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We call out Amber when she's wrong, but she's right about this. It is still not safe to eat in restaurants.

But as the conversation went on, Gary made it clear that this is a plea for Amber to put Leah first.

"It's not about your drama or my drama, it's about Leah," he told her.

Amber declared "I'm done," though clearly, we only saw a minced version of that conversation.

"Today I spoke with Amber," viewers then saw Gary relate to his wife, Kristina.

"And," he described, "she said 'You and Kristina hinder my relationship with my daughter.'"

"It's like all of a sudden, you want to do stuff with Leah," Gary observed.

Gary remarked: "It's all of a sudden."

Frustrated, he then asked: "After how long, you know?"

His wife understood exactly where he was coming from.

"It's like Leah wants to give up," Kristina acknowledged.

"But," she lamented, referring to Amber, "you are the one encouraging it."

"And I support that," Kristina said of Gary's desire for Amber to make more of an effort.

"I also want her to have a relationship with her mom," Kristina emphasized.

"But," she added, "I also want Amber to follow through."

"And," Kristina stressed, she wants Amber to "put Leah for once first."

"Leah is hurt and it all stems from the past," Kristina continued.

"It stems from, you know, her going to prison, getting out of prison," she noted.

"And," Kristina recalled, "she got with Matt and she pushed Leah to the side."

"Then comes back to Leah and gets with Andrew," Kristina narrated.

"And then," she continued, "pushes Leah to the side, like."

It's heartbreaking to think of a preteen like Leah realizing how she has been set aside.

Gary expressed his frustration that Amber blamed, not herself, but Kristina.

"She wasn't there as a mom," Gary observed.

"And," he continued, "now it's somebody else's fault."

"She feels threatened," Kristina recognized.

She added: "I've never been there to step on her toes."

Kristina reiterated: "I've never been there to replace her."

"I wish she was a little more respectful and grateful for what you do for Leah," Kristina told him.

"Even what I do," she added.

"Yesterday, I took her and got her a flu shot," Kristina noted. "Today I took her to the dentist."

"Amber don't do those things," Kristina lamented.

"She can bad-mouth me all she wants," she stressed.

"But I guess I can sleep at night knowing that I've done good by Leah," Kristina expressed.

"And if it wasn't for me," Kristina continued, "Leah wouldn't have a mom still in her life."

"Think about this, how long did it take Leah to talk to her?" Kristina continued.

"12 years to talk to her own mother about how she was feeling," she said, "to get it off her chest."

"It took her 12 years! I'm over it," Kristina remarked, tearing up.

Gary thanked her for being such a good role model for Leah.

"I just feel Leah feeling abandoned and whatever she feels," Kristina said. "No 12-year-old should ever feel like that."