Amber Portwood Pleas For Pity: It's Not My Fault I Attacked Andrew Glennon!

Back in July of 2019, Amber Portwood was arrested on domestic battery charges after she attacked then-fiance Andrew Glennon.

Portwood was able to avoid jail time, despite the fact that she attacked Glennon with a machete and struck him while she was holding the couple's 1-year-old son.

Now, in a new Teen Mom OG preview clip, Amber is telling her side of the story ...

... and the prospect would probably be more compelling were it not for the fact that she's been on social media, telling her story to anyone who will listen for the past six months.

“It’s been one of the hardest times of my life. But I’m proud of how I’ve handled it," Amber says in a voiceover.

"I’m lucky that I have Gary and (his wife) Kristina and their support throughout this whole situation."

“The number one regret that I have is that I did not walk out of that house that night,” she explains to her ex, Gary Shirley.

“Now I look back and I’m so ashamed because all I keep thinking about is, ‘Amber, you should have walked out of the house,’” she continues.

“There are limits to somebody with mental health disorders…there’s only so much somebody like me can handle. And people like me will understand that.”

Now, Amber is absolutely correct that stressful situations such as intense arguments tend to be more difficult on people who suffer from mental health disorders.

But she's still responsible for her actions, and in the context of this clip, it sounds like she's avoiding blame for assaulting her ex.

Remarkably, Gary -- who has also been assaulted by Amber -- is sympathetic.

“You’ve learned a lot from your mistakes this time," he tells her.

“I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself more than I should have," Amber says. "I really do feel ashamed that I didn’t have that. Because I should, after all that the things that I’ve done to change.”

As the clip reminds us, Amber isn't the only one who's been going through a tough time in the months since her latest arrest.

MTV producers are seen contacting Glennon, who's being offered a chance to tell his side of the story.

“It’s giving me anxiety. It’s hard to sleep. It’s a total mess and it’s completely spiraled out of control. it’s really frustrating,” Glennon says.

Despite some initial reluctance Andrew eventually says, “I’m all for it.”

So it sounds like the new season of Teen Mom OG will be taking us down a very familiar path.

Remarkably, Amber has not been fired by MTV, but she hasn't walked away from the situation entirely without consequences.

Currently, Glennon has sole custody of baby James.

The couple is soon to square off in court again, so you can bet Amber will be on her best behavior this season.