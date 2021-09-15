Amber Portwood: Leah Won't Call Me Back! Her "Bonus Mom" Turned Her Against Me!

by at .

To hear her tell it, Amber Portwood is the most unfairly maligned person on the face of the planet.

She doesn't blame Leah directly for ignoring her endless messages, but she doesn't take the hint, either.

Amber thinks Leah was poisoned against her by her real parents, Gary and Kristina Shirley.

On this week's Teen Mom OG, she laid all of the blame at the feet of Leah's "bonus mom."

Amber Portwood blames everyone but herself

There are lots of difficult jobs that leave you feeling dirty, physically or mentally or both.

One of those is being a producer who has to lend a sympathetic ear to Amber Portwood as she complains about her life.

This week, in the aftermath of treating herself to a hotel stay after not hanging with Leah on Easter, Amber griped to a producer about how hard things are.

Amber Portwood Celebrates on Season 9B

"It's been a while since I've seen her," Amber said of her 12-year-old daughter.

Notably (and to the world's everlasting relief) Amber does not have custody of Leah.

"She hasn't even answered any of my text messages," Amber complained to her producer.

Amber & Leah on TMOG

"She's not going to answer my phone calls," Amber admitted.

"But she has a Bonus Mom, so ..." she continued scathingly, in a transparent jab at Kristina Shirley.

Even Amber realized that she'd gone too far on camera, and added: "ridiculous way to speak, I'm sorry."

Kristina Shirley - Teen Mom OG sneak peek

Credit where credit is due -- Amber did catch herself and apologize, at least to the producer.

That is growth, and not the first bit of growth that Amber has shown.

But you only need to follow Amber's story to know that it's still not as much growth as she needs to show.

Amber Portwood Teen Mom OG Picture

What follows is a montage of glimpses at how a rift has grown between Amber and Leah.

Leah is old enough now to realize the many ways in which Amber has failed her.

Time and time again, however, it seems like Amber still doesn't realize that -- and is eager to blame others instead of looking inward.

Amber Portwood Selfie with Daughter

Amber notes that she has been in therapy for six years.

(That is genuinely a good thing and we're so glad -- and we hope that she keeps with it)

She wants to do therapy with Leah, and is convinced that it would help them repair (or build) their bond.

Amber Portwood Speaks on the Phone

"We talked about therapy and stuff with Leah," Amber shared.

"But," she continued, "Gary wasn't for it at all."

Amber opined: "Therapy is a good thing to get you and your mother back together."

Amber Portwood Shares a Filtered Selfie

"Having that mediator can help get her to open up and understand a bit," Amber insisted.

The way that she is framing this makes her intentions so, so painfully obvious.

"I think she'll be happier in life," Amber added.

Amber and Leah at the Salon

Amber said that Leah will be happier "when it comes to understand a bit more of what the past was."

She continued: "where things happen today and how I am today."

"And," Amber added, "that it's okay to have a mom that's been through these things and you shouldn't be ashamed of that."

Amber Portwood Delivers an Apology

"Therapy is something that needs to happen," Amber insisted.

"But," she lamented, "there's nothing I can do about it because he does have the primary custody of her."

Amber declared: "I want my daughter back."

Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley on Set

Fortunately, Gary saw right through Amber's intentions and chose to put his daughter first.

"I'm not gonna sit here and make Leah go somewhere because it'll help Amber," he reasoned.

"How can I encourage Leah to do something she doesn't wanna do," Gary asked, "if her mom's not doing what she needs to do?"

Amber Portwood & Leah Shirley Image

"Leah's 12. She's not gonna get back the years she missed," Gary accurately noted.

"If there's gonna be any kind of reuniting," he suggested.

Gary went on: "It's gonna have to be like, 'Hey, Amber's really dug deep and really done what she needed to do to be the mother she needs to be.'"

Leah Shirley - Teen Mom OG sneak peek

Gary affirmed: "I want to protect Leah, I want to make sure she's not gonna get hurt."

Therapy is a wonderful tool for so many reasons.

It's not a gambit to hypnotize your child into forgiving the unforgivable. No responsible therapist would even try.

Show Comments
Star:
Amber Portwood
Tag:
Teen Mom OG
Related Videos:
Amber Portwood Videos, Teen Mom OG Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

Amber Portwood Biography

Amber and Leah (Teen Mom)
Amber Portwood is a star on MTV's Teen Mom. She is the mother of Leah Leann Shirley, whose father is Gary Shirley, Amber's on-off fiance... More »
Birthplace
Anderson, Indiana
Full Name
Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood Photos

Amber Portwood Delivers an Apology
Amber Portwood Celebrates on Season 9B
Amber Goes to College
Amber & Leah on TMOG
Amber Portwood Shares a Filtered Selfie
Amber Portwood Celebrates

Amber Portwood Videos

Amber Portwood: Leah Won't Call Me Back! Her "Bonus Mom" Turned Her Against Me!
Amber Portwood: Leah Won't Call Me Back! Her "Bonus Mom" Turned Her Against Me!
Amber Portwood's Daughter Lashes Out: I'll Never Forgive Her!
Amber Portwood's Daughter Lashes Out: I'll Never Forgive Her!
Kristina Shirley Rips Amber Portwood: Maybe Put Your Kid First For Once in Your Life, IDK
Kristina Shirley Rips Amber Portwood: Maybe Put Your Kid First For Once in Your Life, IDK