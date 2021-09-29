Amber Portwood: Leah Turned on Me! We Haven't Talked in MONTHS!

One of the hooks of Teen Mom OG has been watching troubled teens blossom into thoughtful, capable adults.

Not everyone has that growth, however. Amber Portwood seems more interested in announcing that she's "changed" than actually doing it.

On this week's episode, Amber again claimed that Leah has been turned against her and shared that they haven't spoken in months.

Amber also turned things up a notch, sending a tearful video message to try to guilt Leah into reaching out.

"It's been a while since Leah and I have spoken," Amber said during the episode.

"I've been giving her space," she claimed, "but I think it's time to try something new."

Amber then told a producer that it had been "a couple months" since she last spoke to Leah.

"I feel like I'm never gonna win," Amber complained.

"I wanted us to have a great co-parenting family," she expressed.

This was something, Amber said, "that I thought we had until it became weird."

"And then all of a sudden, Leah started acting weird and turning on me," Amber characterized.

While continuing to act as if this had nothing to do with her own behavior, she said that Leah began to "ignore" her.

Amber also once again expressed the belief that she should just be able to reach some milestone in therapy or apologies to make Leah like her.

"Even if I take responsibility for every single wrongdoings I've ever done, it just feels like it's never enough," Amber griped.

"All I can say is sorry and try to move forward," she complained.

"I can't sit here and have her think things that aren't true about me," Amber continued, "because I am her mother."

Amber decided to write out a letter to Leah, but that wasn't enough in her mind.

The letter's role was "explaining how much I want our real relationship back."

Amber also opted to record herself reading the letter -- and send the recording to Gary to show to Leah.

"I'm scared that on her phone, I'm blocked," Amber theorized. "I don't even know."

She added: "I would love to send it directly to Leah. They can both look at it."

As always, Amber complained: "How many times do I need to apologize? They don't hear me. How many times do you need to apologize? I'm trying?"

Later in the episode, we saw Gary delicately ask Leah about watching the video.

Leah opted that they watch it together, since that would be easier and simpler.

"To my beautiful daughter, I'm so proud of the young lady you have become," Amber read through tears in the video.

"I know I missed some very important times in your life," Amber acknowledged.

"Times that a mother should not miss," she admitted, "while I was still trying to understand my own life."

Amber added: "I am so sorry for the things I did that kept us apart. I never ever wanted to hurt you."

"I think about you every day and I will never stop trying to mend our relationship, no matter what it takes," Amber added ominously.

"I will always love you," she concluded. "You are my heart, no matter what."

Leah was the first to admit that she was unsure of how to respond.

"I'm sure we have good memories, but I couldn't tell if the crying, if that was fake, so I really don't know what to think of it," Leah stated reasonably.

"I don't know if I can forgive her and especially not now," she expressed.

Leah described: "She was making videos and stuff, I didn't like it because Amber did say bad stuff about Kristina."

Gary, deciding to take this whole co-parenting thing more seriously than anyone would really ask him to, went to bat for Amber.

He told Leah that someone can make terrible mistakes but still love someone ... but that's not really the point.

This isn't even about Amber and Leah so much as it is about Amber's inability to behave herself.

"But I love Kristina and she tried to hurt somebody I love," Leah reasoned, referring to Amber's cruel posts about Kristina.

"I can't love somebody who tries to hurt other people," she affirmed.

Leah expressed that she doesn't feel that her situation with Amber needs to be "fixed." Leah is wise beyond her years.