Amber Portwood Complains After Reunion with Leah: What a Waste of My Time!

Amber Portwood claims to have accepted that Leah doesn't like her but hopes to change her estranged daughter's mind.

Instead of addressing why her 12-year-old daughter doesn't want to be around her, she seems to be focused on herself.

No surprises there.

On this week's Teen Mom OG, Amber was awkwardly reunited with Leah ... only to complain about it after.

"It's been a while since I've seen Leah," Amber reflected, setting the stage for the visit.

"And I'm excited," she expressed.

"But also anxious," Amber confessed before her on-camera reunion with Leah.

"I want to take it slow," Amber emphasized.

"And," she continued to affirm that she planned to "not force anything."

At this point, Amber's goal was simply "to show her I'm here and committed."

Amber arrived, as you can see in this clip, at Gary's house.

Leah didn't exactly come running to greet her estranged mom at the door, however.

Instead, she was more than happy to hang back and wait for Amber to enter the house.

Gary prepared sandwiches while wearing gloves and there was also macaroni and cheese.

There, Amber made small talk, primarily with Kristina, while Leah sat elsewhere at the table.

"Living alone for the past 16 months has been amazing," Amber gushed.

"I've been really figuring things out," Amber remarked.

"And," she continued, she had been "like chillin' and just trying to get my schoolwork done."

"And," Amber described, "it feels peaceful, I think."

"But then it stresses me out," Amber admitted.

She was stressed at times "because I don't know if I'm gonna get an A or a B."

"But," Amber shared, "I do know I'm getting an A in psychology."

It is easy for all of us to look at this conversation and roll our eyes.

After all, it sounds like Amber came over just to discuss her favorite subject, herself, with a captive audience.

However, we must acknowledge that more may have been said that didn't make it into the episode.

At one point, Leah and her sister discuss a movie, which Leah reluctantly describes to Amber.

Without knowing which film, it's hard to say more ... except that it sounds like a nightmare that Leah might have about Gary and Amber.

In this scenario, as you can hear in the accompanying clip, Amber would be the "demon." Fair.

As Amber pulled away, her mic was clearly still on -- either that, or audio captured elsewhere was edited in.

"I don't know what the point of this was for driving 40 something minutes," she griped to herself.

As if suddenly remembering that she was being recorded, Amber then added "but that's cool."

"With Leah, she was very off, but I already thought that was going to be that way," Amber later told her producer.

"The only thing that bothered me with Leah is she was kind of getting a little snappy at a point," she complained.

Amber insisted that her tween daughter should not "talk to me like that."

"Other than that, I was perfectly fine with everything," Amber alleged.

"It felt good. I mean, it's been a little while since the last time I went there," she noted.

Amber expressed: "I miss her, like, a lot. I miss little text messages, phone calls, Snapchat."