Ally Brooke Opens Up About Being a 27-Year-Old Virgin

None of us have fully recovered since Fifth Harmony went on hiatus, so it's always nice to hear from one of these legends.

But we did not know that Ally Brooke was a virgin. The 27-year-old is opening up about her journey.

Fifth Harmony is one of the most beloved bands to exist in the last decade. Their "Work From Home" hit has been especially topical this year, for obvious reasons.

An alum from the group, Ally Brooke, has an upcoming memoir: Dream Big, Have Faith, and Achieve More Than You Can Imagine.

Among other topics, this long-titled book delves into the choices that led her to being a 27-year-old virgin.

"You just kind of be yourself," Ally says in an interview with Hollywood Raw, which you can watch in this post.

"I share that," she says of her past relationships, "and they either respect it or not."

"Everybody has respected it," Ally reveals, "which is awesome."

"A lot of people respect the things that sometimes you're nervous to share," Ally reveals.

"Which I've learned," she advises, "just tell them in advance or speak up for yourself."

In Ally's experience: "Most of the time people will respect it."

"I have had those moments where people would make fun of me," Ally admits, "or question me and be like, 'Yeah right.'"

She continues: "I just have to hold that in my heart and know my truth and just let that be that."

Ally expresses: "It's awesome feeling that respect."

"I've never felt any pressure," Ally raves, "and that's the great part about it."

Of course, it's one thing to personally abstain from sex -- and, in Ally's case, decide to wait until marriage.

It's another to share it with the world, but that is just what she is doing.

"I put that in my book, and I opened up about that. I was brave to share that [I'm saving myself for marriage]," Ally opines.

She adds: "That's something that I hold dear to my heart. And I hold still to this day."

Ally emphasizes: "I was really happy to be able to share that with my fans, and readers."

"And to show them the choice that I made," Ally says.

"And," she continues, "have them receive it however they want to receive it."

"Letting my true heart shine was the goal of this book," Ally notes.

Ally talks about more than just what she does or does not allow into her body.

At one point, she shares the inappropriate gift that she receiced from a music video.

One thing that she is not going to get into is Camila Cabello's decision to exit the group in 2016.

"With my book, I don't get into that," Ally confirms. "I kind of wanted to focus on the positive, which is why I didn't say much."

"Obviously, it was a difficult transition in different ways," she acknowledges.

"But at the same time," Ally adds, "it was exciting to start fresh as the four."

"We were able to write and have a new A&R team," Ally recalls, "and do some incredible things."

Camila called it quits in 2016.

Two years later, in 2018, the remainder of the band went on hiatus indefinitely, and they are all now pursuing solo careers. Of the final four, Normani is the most famous.