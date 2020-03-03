Alexei Brovarnik: 90 Day Fiance Hero Saves Drowning Swimmer!

90 Day Fiance fan favorite and newly minted US citizen Alexei Brovarnik is more than just an expecting father; he's a hero.

He saved drwoning swimmer from the ocean and carried the unconscious guy to shore. And yes, there's video.

Alexei Brovarnik shared a video of his rescue of a swimmer to Instagram.

He included a very humble caption:

"I am glad I was able to be at the right place at the right time today," he expressed.

Alexei is grateful that he arrived in time "to pull this kid out of the water before it’s too late."

As you may have guessed from the crystal blue water, Alexei and Loren were on vacation.

The expecting couple were vacationing in Nassau, Bahamas.

That is where Alex spotted a swimmer in serious trouble in the water.

Unskilled swimmers should be wary of attempting a rescue. Fortunately, Alexei is both athletic and very capable.

The video was shared on Sunday, March 1.

Fortunately, Alexei was not the only person on the beach concerned about the young man.

A number of beachgoers can be seen rushing up as Alexei laid out the young man in the sand.

Thank goodness that Alex was able to move so quickly. On the beach, it is easy to not notice when someone is struggling.

We noted that helping a drowning person can be extremely dangerous.

Loren gushed on social media that she is "beyond proud" of her husband's courage and quick action.

"I’m not surprised at all!!" she raved on Instagram.

And really, neither is anyone who has ever watched 90 Day Fiance. Alexei is a good dude.

Loren praised her husband: "You are an amazing man with a huge heart."

She's not wrong!

She also gave a shoutout to the friend who recorded Alexei's daring rescue.

Loren wrote: “Thank you @apache_6pac for recording this and thank you baby for just being you!!"

Alexei and Loren are currently expecting their first child -- a baby boy.

Gender reveals are conceptual absurdities on multiple levels, but theirs was very touching and well-received by fans.

They announced the pregnancy in 2019.

Though the Brovarniks initially reported that they were expecting their child in May, they later updated their due date.

When last we heard, Loren is due to give birth some time in April.

Our guess is that they either realized that the wee baby Brovarnik was further along than they had thought, or are expecting a slightly premature birth.

Guessing due dates is difficult even for the most experienced physicians.

It's not just that conception dates are hard to pin down. Every body, and every pregnancy, is just a little different.

A man who will swim out into the water for a total stranger and drag him back to shore is exactly the sort of person you want to father your child.

There are other qualifications, of course, but it's no surprise to see Loren gushing over her heroic husband.

These two have been fan-favorites for years because they're good people with genuine love for each other.

We continue to be excited for the birth of their first child!