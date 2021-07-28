Alabama Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian "My Stepmom"

The intense relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker has hit a new milestone.

Following weeks of marriage speculation, it was leaked that they're not formally engaged yet.

Yet even as they're taking their time, their bond with each other and each other's families is growing stronger.

Case in point: Travis' teenage daughter just revealed that Kourtney is her "stepmom."

Alabama Barker might be Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's biggest shipper.

This is not the first time that she has, in her excitement, seemed to let it slip that her dad and Kourtney are married.

This time, the revelation -- or huge red herring, according to some -- came from a game of Never Have I Ever.

To most of us, Never Have I Ever is a game first played in our teens.

It's often a fun way for a group of friends to lovingly roast their most sexually adventurous friends.

For generations, people have found it easy to let things slip when giving answers.

Of course, traditionally, those answers are only revealed to fellow partygoers.

Over the past year and a half, however, many teenage milestones haven taken place in online spaces.

Yes, that includes playing party games over TikTok ... where these little revelations could be seen by thousands.

Alabama Barker is 15 years old.

Though being a celebrity kid has its perks, she didn't choose to be born famous.

But when your dad is Travis Barker, all eyes are on you -- especially when he's in a very serious relationship with a Kardashian.

Which leads us to this TikTok moment, as captured on video.

Alabama is one of four Never Have I Ever players discussing what they have and have not done.

Though she was left out of some other questions, she does put down a finger.

The prompt was whether she had ever "met the Kardashians."

In accordance with the rules, she put down a finger.

(Lowering a finger is sometimes accompanied by or a substitute for taking a drink, but she's 15)

Alabama's admission is quickly noticed, leaving her to awkwardly explain.

"That's ... my stepmom," Alabama says slowly.

That word choice is stunning.

Not my dad's a family friend. Not that's my dad's girlfriend. She said "stepmom."

Many may joke that "stepmom is a porn genre," but it's a genuine role with a lot of major responsibilities.

And, generally speaking, the title is awarded when a single parent remarries -- and is not generally associated with a non-spouse.

In early July, Travis and Kourtney had an extremely lovey-dovey trip to Las Vegas.

At the time, people -- including Kourtney's hairstylist -- suggested that the two might have secretly wed.

Without any kind of paperwork uncovered to indicate that, however, it seems unlikely that they have a legally recognized union right now.

Alabama is a big fan of Kourtney -- and we mean personally, not as a reality star.

The two have bonded beautifully and shared some of their escapades on social media.

Alabama might be just a few years younger than Scott Disick's latest girlfriend, but she and Kourtney have a bond that's much more age-appropriate.

Despite the association of stepmotherhood with marriage, a non-married partner can still be a "step-mom."

With all reports saying that marriage is "inevitable" at this point, Kourtney and Alabama may already have this bond.

That is exciting for Alabama, who has expressed feeling let down in many ways by her mother.