90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 3 Trailer Shows New Couples, Tears, and Desperation

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is, as the title suggests, a total reversal of the show's main premise.

Following Americans as they move overseas to live with (and generally marry) a spouse, this flipped non-script works very well.

Late this summer, the series returns for Season 3.

In addition to multiple returning couples, viewers also get to meet new couples hoping to live happily ever after abroad.

Alina and Steven for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3

Alina is 20 and from Russia.

Steven is 25 and comes from Salt Lake City, Utah.

They are one of this season's new couples.

Steven hugs Alina on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way

Thus far, the trailer seems to be playing their conflicts close to the vest.

Steven seems to be weird and lack impulse control, but a lack of good judgment is almost a prerequisite for reality stardom.

But meeting up in Turkey, Steven's past and Alina's suspicions will pose a bigger threat to their future together.

Ellie and Victor for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3

Ellie is 45 and from Seattle, Washington.

Victor is 38 and comes from Colombia.

They, too, are new to the franchise -- a franchise that often sorely needs fresh faces and drama.

Ellie wonders how desperate she was on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 3 trailer

In the trailer, we see bitter disagreements between them, though it's unclear what it's all about.

Ellie is leaving behind a successful restaurant business to be with Victor.

After fearing losing him during a hurricane, it looks like their happy reunion is short-lived. But these trailers are deceptive.

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3

It's always nice to see a fan-favorite couple return, especially if you already know where things are going.

Kenneth is 58 and from Florida. Armando is 32 and from Mexico.

They, and Armando's sweet daughter Hannah, were introduced to us all on Season 2.

Armando Rubio and Kenneth Niedermeier on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 3 trailer

We already know that these two married, but it looks like they're having pre-wedding disagreements about the celebration itself.

Obviously, the trailer is playing up the conflict, but there are other questions in the future.

Kenneth misses his kids. Meanwhile, Armando wonders about giving Hannah a younger sibling.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3

63-year-old Jenny Slatten is from Palm Springs, California.

Sumit Singh, at 33, is from India.

The dramatic twists and turns of their love story have defined this series since the first season.

Jenny Slatten screams on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 3 trailer

With Jenny still in India, they know that time is running out until she has to leave.

Things get uglier than they have ever been in the trailer, with a furious Jenny telling Sumit to stop stringing her along.

A shocking proposal from Sumit's mom -- that she could live with them to "train" Jenny to be a "traditional" Indian wife -- could be a bitter compromise.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3

Ariala Weinberg is 29 and hails from Princeton, New Jersey.

Biniyam Shibre is 31 years old and from Ethiopia.

Their explosive, polarizing drama made them one of Season 2's most talked about couples.

Biniyam Shibre feels abandoned on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 3 trailer

A visit from Ariela's ex-husband is an obvious source of tension, as if these two needed more.

Biniyam doesn't need to worry about losing her to her ex, but she still leaves -- because Avi needs surgery in the US.

It looks like things get worse with the couple apart, and Biniyam fearing that he'll never see them again.

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3

Corey Rathgeber is 34 and comes from Washington.

Evelin Villegas is 28 and lives in Engabao, Ecuador.

Some fans will be thrilled to see them back. Others feel that they've seen enough, both on and off screen.

Evelin Villegas in a bridal shop on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 3 trailer

Evelin is shown trying on a bridal gown, though her friends are not shy about not supporting the marriage.

Corey and Evelin are both keeping secrets, including Corey's near-miss with a woman in Peru while the two were on a break.

That woman and some sort of surprise will rock their world on Season 3, starting on August 29.

