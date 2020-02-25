90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Is Yolanda Being Catfished by Williams?

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days has begun, and despite one alarming casting choice, the most eye-catching couple was Yolanda and Williams.

Why? Because so far, viewers have only seen Yolanda on camera. Is she being catfished by her alleged British beau?

Yolanda is a 51-year-old widow and mother of six. She lives in Las Vegas.

Williams is allegedly 40 years old. He is allegedly from Manchester, England, where he allegedly manages a restaurant.

He is also allegedly a muscular stud.

Yolanda has used her social media to promote her weight loss journey, which is where "Williams" found her and slid into her DMs.

Yolanda is head over heels for Williams, and 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 viewers were treated to her telling her kids about him.

Of course, he says that the camera on his phone is broken, so he never video chats with her.

He sends her flattering, still images ... but cannot seem to send her a single video or any evidence that he is a real person.

But they do text -- he sends her many emojis. They also talk on the phone.

Yolanda cannot get over how much she loves what she refers to as Williams' "British accent."

When you hear him speak in the clip that we have included, you start to wonder if he's the deceiver -- or Yolanda is.

That accent is not even slightly British. It's not Welsh or Scottish or Australian, either.

Many have observed that the dude sounds like he's from Nigeria -- and fans would know, after Angela and Michael's years on the show.

Then there is the matter of Williams' photos, which is a deeply complicated topic.

See, the photos that 90 Day Fiance is showing of Williams? Those beefy pics come from Italian model Michele di Lucchio.

That sounds like your standard, run-of-the-mill catfishing, right? Even if it's lazy to use easily searchable model photos.

(A "pro" would purchase private photos from a sex worker who sells pics online and then use those, since they're not searchable. It's not okay to do)

But there's a twist: these aren't the same photos, it appears, as the ones that Williams sent to Yolanda.

Starcasm did some digging through Instagram of Yolanda's old interactions, and the account with which she was flirting is clearly based in Nigeria.

The account has been totally rebranded and renamed. And the photos that she was sent are of a different beefy dude ... who is also not Nigerian.

Basically, what probably happened is that TLC couldn't get permission to share the real fake beefy dude's pics, so they licensed a model's photos.

This may actually be the first instance of actual catfishing that we have ever seen on 90 Day Fiance.

Yes, Jenny and Sumit started off with him catfishing her, but that blossomed into a real relationship -- and true love. Even though he was married.

And fans thought that Ricky Reyes was being catfished, but his Columbian girlfriend was real. And so was his backup Columbian girlfriend.

Everybody went into that season feeling sorry for him only to learn that he was a creep whose behavior has only grown more erratic since then.