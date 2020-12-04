90 Day Fiance Sneak Peek: Natalie Mordovtseva Packs Up in Tears One Day Before Wedding to Mike Youngquist

by at .

Ever since the 90 Day Fiance Season 8 trailer debuted last month, fans have been hyped for new and returning couples alike.

It already seems obvious that Mike and Natalie do not end well. This sneak peek makes it much more clear.

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva for 90 Day Fiance Season 8

This is not Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva's first season of 90 Day Fiance.

In the past, they have had their problems, from differences of religion to ... well.

To this: real problems being on the same page in terms of affection with each other.

Natalie Mordovtseva, Do You Love Mike Youngquist

Mike is from the US and Natalie is from Ukraine.

And in this sneak peek for Season 8 of the series that started it all, Natalie is headed back to Ukraine.

The circumstances could not be more miserable.

Natalie Mordovtseva sneak peek - 1 day to wed

According to the little graphic provided by TLC, this is happening just one day before the wedding.

Our guess is that it's not happening at all now. We're seeing her packing her bags.

"I will fly to Europe and from there," Natalie explains through tears to the camera, "I will figure out how I [will] get home."

Natalie Mordovtseva sneak peek - I will fly to europe

"I don’t know honestly yet how,” she admits.

As you can imagine, this was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no good time for a painful, last-minute breakup ... but this year made already bad things even more complicated.

Natalie Mordovtseva sneak peek - I don't know how I'll get home

“I feel scared because of coronavirus," Natalie explains.

It's not just that COVID-19 is frightening to us all.

She has travel logistics to worry about in a time of massive global uncertainty.

Natalie Mordovtseva sneak peek - I'm feeling scared because it's coronavirus

Natalie has to make her way home to Ukraine despite that.

"And," she laments, "I have to f--king go through the airport."

Airports are more or less the last place that you want to be during a pandemic, folks.

Natalie Mordovtseva sneak peek - and I have to go through airport

"It’s f--king scary," Natalie explains before correctly expressing: "And it’s not OK."

Clearly, she is not merely speaking of the grim realities of navigating the world during such a crisis.

She is talking about Mike, whom she blames for this situation.

Natalie Mordovtseva sneak peek - it's scary and it's not okay

"I think that a man who does this to me doesn’t love me,” Natalie tells the camera.

In this clip, she does not explain what Mike allegedly did.

Did he dump her out of the blue? Did he get cold feet? Did they have a fight? Did someone reveal a secret? What is happening?

Natalie Mordovtseva sneak peek - [Mike] doesn't love me

“This is my last day in America," Natalie proclaims.

We have seen other previews making it clear that this season puts this couple through the wringer.

At one point, though we do not know the context, Natalie tells Mike: "Maybe I'm bitchy but I'm not a cheater, and you know it."

Natalie Mordotseva - I have to leave the country

We also see Mike apologizing to Natalie at one point, looking genuinely remorseful.

Natalie responds: "You're sending me home?"

"I'm honestly scared," she confessed to the camera.

90 Day Fiance Season 8: Meet The New (and Familiar) Couples!
Start Gallery

"But I have to leave the country because I’m illegal here," Natalie said.

It is unclear if she means that there is a problem with visa paperwork or if she simply means that she has to leave because she's not marrying him.

Whatever the case, malice or paperwork blunder or something else, Natalie can be heard declaring: "Michael is [a] monster.”

Show Comments
Tags:
90 Day Fiance, Reality TV, TV Previews
Related Videos:
90 Day Fiance Videos, Reality TV Videos, TV Previews
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance Photos

Andrew and Amira for 90 Day Fiance Season 8
Stephanie and Ryan for 90 Day Fiance Season 8
Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi for 90 Day Fiance Season 8
Brandon and Julia for 90 Day Fiance Season 8
Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva for 90 Day Fiance Season 8
Jovi and Yara for 90 Day Fiance Season 8

90 Day Fiance Videos

90 Day Fiance Sneak Peek: Natalie Mordovtseva Packs Up in Tears One Day Before Wedding to Mike Youngquist
90 Day Fiance Sneak Peek: Natalie Mordovtseva Packs Up in Tears One Day Before Wedding to Mike Youngquist
Jenny Slatten: I Should Just Go Back to America!
Jenny Slatten: I Should Just Go Back to America!
Brittany Banks Twerks on Instagram: I Don't Give AF About Yazan!
Brittany Banks Twerks on Instagram: I Don't Give AF About Yazan!