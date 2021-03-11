90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Reveals Season 6 Cast!!

From the ups and downs of Season 8 to familiar faces on The Single Life, 90 Day Fiance never stops.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres soon.

TLC has released the first trailer with the first round of returning couples.

These stars are no strangers to the franchise, but some of their drama is new.

HEA Season 6 Promo - Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa will be returning!

These two are well-liked (especially Kalani), and we're all still reeling from the conflict with Asuelu's unreasonable relatives.

There will be more of that this season. But has Asuelu matured? Only time will tell.

HEA Season 6 Promo - Elizabeth and Andrei

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are returning!

Calling these two fan-favorites might be a stretch, but they are certainly ones to watch whether you love or hate them.

Andrei's constant, needless conflict with Libby's family will be an issue. But ... does he have a job yet?

HEA Season 6 Promo - Angela and Michael

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are returning!

These two were married in Nigeria just days before disgraced now-former president Donald Trump added Nigeria to his Muslim immigration ban.

This season, we'll see the two of them trying to "make it work" long distance ... with some of the usual struggles.

HEA Season 6 Promo - Tiffany and Ronald

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith are returning.

Now Tiffany is a tried-and-true fan favorite, beloved for putting her kids first.

A lot of people have been rooting for her and Ronald ... but that may change after they watch this trailer.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa for Season 6

Okay, so for Kalani's season, we see her and Asuelu jump from a cute recap into ... war.

It's clearly around the holidays ... given Asuelu's get-up, and there seem to be presents being exchanged.

Kalani's family is there. Asuelu's family is there. It's a recipe for disaster.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa and a Family Meeting

It's unclear what the gift in question is.

But we see Kalani state that she does not need any more kids.

Right now, she has two small children and Asuelu -- so it's like being a single mother of three.

HEA Season 6 Promo - Lesina Pulaa - we are trying to help you

Lesina says "We are trying to help you," though we don't know the context.

Last season she declared that she didn't "care about the kids," but now she's changed her tune.

It sounds like she's pushing Kalani to have even more kids.

Kalani Faagata Defended by Kolini Faagata

Kolini -- gorgeous, fan-favorite Kolini -- fires back, speaking up for Kalani.

She stands by her sister and is tired of seeing the Pulaa family try to push her around.

In response, well, the Pulaa family tries to push her around.

Tammy Pulaa Gets Aggressive (Again)

This isn't the first time that Asuelu's awful sister Tammy has shown herself to be violent.

As she lunges forward, everyone (except Kalani's mom) moves in.

It looks like it's actually Asuelu who tackles and removes his sister from the room.

HEA Season 6 Promo - Asuelu removes Tammy - we don't like you anymore

It's unclear what this is truly all about.

While it's encouraging to see Asuelu protect his wife and her sister, will this lead to more conflict?

It will be interesting to see if Asuelu has matured and is acting like an adult.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet for Season 6

Up next and Elizabeth and Andrei.

Their weird tension is nothing new.

As usual, the Moldovan hunk says weird, rude things.

HEA Season 6 Promo - Andrei - you're a f--king philosopher now

Libby, at this point, somehow still acts surprised.

Maybe this is how she plays it off for outsiders.

There is so much about their relationship that is just ... so hard to understand.

Elizabeth Potthast is Weirded Out

Last season, it was all about the family trip to Moldova to give Libby and Andrei their perfect Moldovan wedding.

There were culture clashes and that weird "let's investigate Andrei" storyline that basically went nowhere.

This season, they're doubling down on travel and family conflict with a bus trip.

Elizabeth Potthast Lets Andrei Castravet Drive the Bus

Somehow, the entire Potthast family is traveling with Andrei and Elizabeth in a rented bus.

Obviously, even taking normal people with good conflict-resolution skills in a bus like that is a recipe for drama.

With this parade of characters, it's going to be toxic.

HEA Season 6 Promo - Potthast family trip

A lot of fans like Libby's dad sisters.

Their issues are with her brother and her husband ... and with her.

Conflict breaks out on what looks like an insufferable rich people boat party.

Elizabeth Potthast Confronts Her Family on a Boat

Libby tries to take her family to task for why they're always going after her husband.

(Ma'am ... that's the premise of the show and it's why you were re-hired)

I'm not going to call her or any other woman a Karen ... but if someone did, one could understand why.

Elizabeth Potthast Wants to Speak to Her Family's Manager

Things get heated with Libby and one of her sisters.

Honestly? This looks like a sisterly squabble that just happened to go down on camera.

Without context beyond Andrei's general demeanor, we have no idea who's right.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet vs Her Family

Does Andrei have a job yet?

We have no issue with stay-at-home parents, but his vibe is more like "I couldn't get another job and I refuse to work for Chuck."

Chuck is a generous man, and a lot of fans cannot understand Andrei's refusal to work for the man.

Angela Deem Shows Off Her Rings

Moving on, we have Angela Deem talking to the camera.

She jokes about how Michael liked it and "put a ring on it."

Her extremely 2009 reference cracks her up to no end, it seems.

Angela Deem Laughs at Her Own Joke

She and Michael are of course living on different continents despite having been married.

As such, they're trying to keep their romance alive long distance.

This, folks, is why we are seeing Angela without a shirt on.

HEA Season 6 Promo - Angela Deem topless

Over video chat, Michael is doing what we're meant to interpret as a "sexy" dance.

The bathroom is illuminated with candles.

And Angela? She's in a bubble bath.

HEA Season 6 Promo - Michael Ilesanmi facetime dance

Angela at one point announces to Michael that her genitals are "on fire" thanks to his display.

(If you experience burning sensations in your genitals, please seek medical help)

Filming this for the show certainly was a choice.

Angela Deem in a Bubble Bath

But of course, it wouldn't be an Angela storyline without more of her pattern of abuse.

This time, instead of hearing her verbally berate her husband, she's using a different tactic.

She wants to spy on him, via a tracker on his phone.

Angela Deem Wants to Spy on Her Husband

Abusive partners and parents love trackers, because it feeds their craving for absolute control.

Meanwhile, Michael is in Nigeria, trying to talk to his buddies about Angela's concerns over his fidelity.

They do not sound very sympathetic, and Michael is unsure of how to defend himself against these accusations.

Michael Ilesanmi Rests His Head in His Hands

In South Africa, we see Tiffany and Ronald.

We know that they've had their ups and downs since they were married.

And aside from it being the holiday season, it's unclear exactly when this was.

HEA Season 6 Promo - Ronald Smith - know your place

But here, Ronald says something disgusting and misogynistic.

Unless it's some sort of totally-taken-out-of-context line and they're really doing a puzzle or rehearsing a dance ... wow.

"Know your place" should be a dealbreaker for anyone in any relationship (outside of consensual roleplay, of course).

Tiffany Franco Claps Back

Fortunately, Tiffany might keep trying longer than she needs to, but she's not going to sit there and listen to that.

She claps back.

We also see Ronald "offer" her luggage ... inviting her to leave. Ugh, classy. Tiffany, just go home.

HEA Season 6 Promo - Ronald Smith - here's your luggage

Obviously, these eight stars only make up four couples, and we do not yet know who the other stars are this season.

90 Day Fiance likes to do this when casting is announces -- we're likely looking at at least two more returning couples.

Some of them may be special surprises .. or particularly nasty surprises.

90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? Season 6 promo card

Others may be from Season 8, and they don't want to spoil things before April 25.

We are so excited for the new season.

And as soon as we know the other couples for this season, we'll report all that we know.

