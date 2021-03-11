90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Reveals Season 6 Cast!!

From the ups and downs of Season 8 to familiar faces on The Single Life, 90 Day Fiance never stops.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres soon.

TLC has released the first trailer with the first round of returning couples.

These stars are no strangers to the franchise, but some of their drama is new.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa will be returning!

These two are well-liked (especially Kalani), and we're all still reeling from the conflict with Asuelu's unreasonable relatives.

There will be more of that this season. But has Asuelu matured? Only time will tell.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are returning!

Calling these two fan-favorites might be a stretch, but they are certainly ones to watch whether you love or hate them.

Andrei's constant, needless conflict with Libby's family will be an issue. But ... does he have a job yet?

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are returning!

These two were married in Nigeria just days before disgraced now-former president Donald Trump added Nigeria to his Muslim immigration ban.

This season, we'll see the two of them trying to "make it work" long distance ... with some of the usual struggles.

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith are returning.

Now Tiffany is a tried-and-true fan favorite, beloved for putting her kids first.

A lot of people have been rooting for her and Ronald ... but that may change after they watch this trailer.

Okay, so for Kalani's season, we see her and Asuelu jump from a cute recap into ... war.

It's clearly around the holidays ... given Asuelu's get-up, and there seem to be presents being exchanged.

Kalani's family is there. Asuelu's family is there. It's a recipe for disaster.

It's unclear what the gift in question is.

But we see Kalani state that she does not need any more kids.

Right now, she has two small children and Asuelu -- so it's like being a single mother of three.

Lesina says "We are trying to help you," though we don't know the context.

Last season she declared that she didn't "care about the kids," but now she's changed her tune.

It sounds like she's pushing Kalani to have even more kids.

Kolini -- gorgeous, fan-favorite Kolini -- fires back, speaking up for Kalani.

She stands by her sister and is tired of seeing the Pulaa family try to push her around.

In response, well, the Pulaa family tries to push her around.

This isn't the first time that Asuelu's awful sister Tammy has shown herself to be violent.

As she lunges forward, everyone (except Kalani's mom) moves in.

It looks like it's actually Asuelu who tackles and removes his sister from the room.

It's unclear what this is truly all about.

While it's encouraging to see Asuelu protect his wife and her sister, will this lead to more conflict?

It will be interesting to see if Asuelu has matured and is acting like an adult.

Up next and Elizabeth and Andrei.

Their weird tension is nothing new.

As usual, the Moldovan hunk says weird, rude things.

Libby, at this point, somehow still acts surprised.

Maybe this is how she plays it off for outsiders.

There is so much about their relationship that is just ... so hard to understand.

Last season, it was all about the family trip to Moldova to give Libby and Andrei their perfect Moldovan wedding.

There were culture clashes and that weird "let's investigate Andrei" storyline that basically went nowhere.

This season, they're doubling down on travel and family conflict with a bus trip.

Somehow, the entire Potthast family is traveling with Andrei and Elizabeth in a rented bus.

Obviously, even taking normal people with good conflict-resolution skills in a bus like that is a recipe for drama.

With this parade of characters, it's going to be toxic.

A lot of fans like Libby's dad sisters.

Their issues are with her brother and her husband ... and with her.

Conflict breaks out on what looks like an insufferable rich people boat party.

Libby tries to take her family to task for why they're always going after her husband.

(Ma'am ... that's the premise of the show and it's why you were re-hired)

I'm not going to call her or any other woman a Karen ... but if someone did, one could understand why.

Things get heated with Libby and one of her sisters.

Honestly? This looks like a sisterly squabble that just happened to go down on camera.

Without context beyond Andrei's general demeanor, we have no idea who's right.

Does Andrei have a job yet?

We have no issue with stay-at-home parents, but his vibe is more like "I couldn't get another job and I refuse to work for Chuck."

Chuck is a generous man, and a lot of fans cannot understand Andrei's refusal to work for the man.

Moving on, we have Angela Deem talking to the camera.

She jokes about how Michael liked it and "put a ring on it."

Her extremely 2009 reference cracks her up to no end, it seems.

She and Michael are of course living on different continents despite having been married.

As such, they're trying to keep their romance alive long distance.

This, folks, is why we are seeing Angela without a shirt on.

Over video chat, Michael is doing what we're meant to interpret as a "sexy" dance.

The bathroom is illuminated with candles.

And Angela? She's in a bubble bath.

Angela at one point announces to Michael that her genitals are "on fire" thanks to his display.

(If you experience burning sensations in your genitals, please seek medical help)

Filming this for the show certainly was a choice.

But of course, it wouldn't be an Angela storyline without more of her pattern of abuse.

This time, instead of hearing her verbally berate her husband, she's using a different tactic.

She wants to spy on him, via a tracker on his phone.

Abusive partners and parents love trackers, because it feeds their craving for absolute control.

Meanwhile, Michael is in Nigeria, trying to talk to his buddies about Angela's concerns over his fidelity.

They do not sound very sympathetic, and Michael is unsure of how to defend himself against these accusations.

In South Africa, we see Tiffany and Ronald.

We know that they've had their ups and downs since they were married.

And aside from it being the holiday season, it's unclear exactly when this was.

But here, Ronald says something disgusting and misogynistic.

Unless it's some sort of totally-taken-out-of-context line and they're really doing a puzzle or rehearsing a dance ... wow.

"Know your place" should be a dealbreaker for anyone in any relationship (outside of consensual roleplay, of course).

Fortunately, Tiffany might keep trying longer than she needs to, but she's not going to sit there and listen to that.

She claps back.

We also see Ronald "offer" her luggage ... inviting her to leave. Ugh, classy. Tiffany, just go home.

Obviously, these eight stars only make up four couples, and we do not yet know who the other stars are this season.

90 Day Fiance likes to do this when casting is announces -- we're likely looking at at least two more returning couples.

Some of them may be special surprises .. or particularly nasty surprises.

Others may be from Season 8, and they don't want to spoil things before April 25.

We are so excited for the new season.

And as soon as we know the other couples for this season, we'll report all that we know.