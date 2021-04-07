90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Casts Jovi & Yara, Brandon & Julia, Mike & Natalie for Season 6

Last month, 90 Day Fiance revealed part of the Season 6 cast for Happily Ever After?

At the time, the list was obviously incomplete, and we noted at the time that the rest could be guessed.

Now, we no longer have to speculate about who from Season 8 is coming to HEA.

But while the cast is no surprise, some of their drama may surprise fans.

Before we get into these new additions, let's quickly recap the already established returning stars.

That begins with Tiffany Franco, a fan favorite, and Ronald Smith.

It looks like they're in for some miserable, toxic conflict that could have fans no longer rooting for them to last.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are returning, along with the entire Potthast family.

After the previous year's Moldovan wedding adventure, this time they're doing a family bus trip.

So far, it looks like the same drama as always, with Libby's family clashing with her husband.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are also returning.

While Kalani's family remains beloved by fans, Asuelu's continues to play an antagonistic role.

It looks like Asuelu is more Team Kalani than he was in the past, but their conflict remains wildly stressful.

And the infamous Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi continue to make their marriage work with an ocean between them.

We see Angela and Michael's steamy video chat sessions ... with explicit details that none of us needed.

And an increasingly paranoid Angela seeks to track Michael's activities, suspecting (as always) that he might cheat on her.

All of those couples were featured in the first Season 6 teaser trailer.

Some of those scenes appear again in the new trailer.

But there are also brand new scenes featuring much newer couples.

First up are Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, a fan-favorite if sometimes hotly debated couple.

The two of them were the subject of an hour-long compilation of extra footage during the season finale.

Whether that footage was initially intended to be part of Happily Ever After? before the pandemic ... we may never know.

But now they have a child together, their adorable baby girl.

Interestingly, seeing Yara joke about how Jovi is "stuck" with her is the only new footage of them seen in this trailer.

Viewers can rest assured, however, that with Jovi and Yara, there is never a shortage of conflict.

Up next are Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, another well-liked couple.

Truth be told, Julia has quickly become a fan-favorite in the franchise.

Brandon is not widely hated, but many fans feel that he has some growing up (and umbilical-cutting) to do.

In Season 6, Brandon's parents, Betty and Ron, served as the primary antagonists of the season, though Brandon assumed the mantle later on.

This season, however, it looks like being stuck on that nightmare farm wasn't the worst thing for Julia.

Spending time with Brandon's friends seems to make her feel excluded ... or worse.

When Julia calls out Brandon when the conversation focuses on his past without her, he says that she "hates" every other woman in his life.

That may be unfair -- or maybe it's right on the money. We don't know. But Julia does storm off in a huff.

It could be that Julia, who is from Russia, has some of the same cultural preconceptions about cross-gender friendships that Natalie, from Ukraine, has.

Speaking of Natalie Mordovtseva, she and Mike Youngquist married on the very last day of her visa.

Though spoilers told us that they would marry (and, ahem, how long their marriage will last), we'll get to see things fall apart for ourselves.

It looks like Natalie and Mike's conflict will have a different flavor this season than on Season 6, which could be refreshing.

Instead of Natalie saying cruel things to Mike, it sounds like she's going to have conflict with Mike's mother.

Previously, Natalie was very conciliatory or even deferential towards her then-future MIL, clashing only on the topic of butter.

(Infamously, Natalie hates butter, which would be fine if she weren't trying to micro-manage Mike's diet)

Specifically, Natalie accuses her mother-in-law of calling her a "hooker."

She brings this up while she and Mike are cooking together, and Mike denies it.

Did Natalie misunderstand something, is Mike trying to cover for his mom, or is it a little of both?

Things become even more confrontational as Natalie at some point sits in the back of a car and demands to 'go."

At this point, Mike's mother has had enough, and suggests that Mike end the nascent marriage.

She puts it in more colorful terms, but we all get the idea.

As we have explored in detail in the past, it's often hard to tell who is the bad guy between Mike and Natalie.

The two of them seem to take turns, and we have no idea what all of the factors behind the end of their marriage may have been.

It will be interesting to see how things play out. Season 6 premieres on April 25!