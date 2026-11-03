Victoria Zardoya: Best Friend of Milania Giudice Had Ketamine In Her System at Time of Death

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Back in July, Victoria Zardoya fell to her death at the age of 20.

Now, new details have emerged surrounding the final hours of Zardoya, who was the childhood best friend of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Milania Giudice.

According to a newly released medical examiner’s report, Victoria had multiple substances in her system when she suffered her fatal fall.

Audriana Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Milania Giudice attend Z100’s Jingle Ball 2018 at Madison Square Garden on December 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The 20-year-old’s toxicology results reportedly showed the presence of ketamine, norketamine, alcohol, and etomidate.

TMZ obtained the medical examiner’s report, which revealed that Victoria’s blood tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, a substance the body produces when breaking down ketamine.

Her toxicology screening also detected alcohol and etomidate, a medication commonly used for sedation.

The blood sample was collected on July 24, the same day Victoria sustained the injuries that ultimately claimed her life.

However, the report does not establish when or why any of the substances were administered. It also does not indicate whether they played any role in the accident.

The medical examiner previously determined that Victoria died from craniocerebral trauma, with her death officially classified as an accident.

Her autopsy documented skull fractures and bleeding around the brain.

As previously reported, Victoria was exploring the historic Fort Dade ruins on Florida’s Egmont Key with friends when she suffered a devastating fall on July 24.

The group reportedly realized she had fallen much farther than initially believed and immediately scrambled to reach her. Emergency responders were contacted, and friends used flares to help authorities locate their position.

Victoria was transported from the island by boat before being airlifted to a hospital. Despite efforts to save her, she died from her injuries on July 26.

Following her death, Victoria Silberbusch, a friend who was present during the outing, shared an emotional account of the group’s efforts to help her.

She said everyone did everything they possibly could, describing Victoria’s injuries as brutal and remembering how friends stayed with her while waiting for first responders.

Victoria’s death was particularly devastating for Milania, with whom she shared a lifelong friendship.

Milania, the daughter of Teresa and former husband Joe Giudice, paid tribute to her late friend following the tragedy. She also reportedly honored Victoria with a tattoo bearing the words “Baby V.”

The newly disclosed toxicology findings provide additional information about Victoria’s final day, but they leave important questions unanswered. The medical examiner’s report does not establish what led to the fall or suggest that the substances detected contributed to the accident.

For Victoria’s loved ones, the loss remains a heartbreaking tragedy involving a young woman whose life ended far too soon.