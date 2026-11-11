Usher and Chris Brown’s LA Concert Canceled Amid (Alleged) Ongoing Feud

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Usher and Chris Brown have canceled their November 16 concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and it looks like that’s not the only date being dropped from the Usher and Chris Brown tour.

The R&B stars were set to take the stage at the massive Los Angeles-area venue as part of their joint run, but the show was scrapped on Tuesday amid what TMZ reports is an “ongoing feud” between the two singers.

The outlet described the cancellation as another snag for the tour, which suggests things haven’t been running smoothly behind the scenes.

Usher performs on stage during “The R&B Tour” starring Usher Raymond and Chris Brown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 6, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

And the trouble didn’t stop there. By Wednesday, reports indicated that Usher and Chris had pulled the plug on a second concert, this time in Miami.

Not exactly the harmony fans paid for.

With so many conflicting reports flying around, plenty of ticket holders are understandably wondering whether their show is still happening.

Here’s what’s been reported so far: the November 16 show at SoFi Stadium is off, but the November 15 concert at the same venue is reportedly still on as planned.

Fans who bought tickets for the November 16 date have reportedly received cancellation notices along with information about refunds.

The Miami show has also been canceled, according to multiple reports. Anyone holding tickets for upcoming dates will want to keep an eye on their email and the official ticketing site for updates.

As for why the shows are being canceled, that’s where things get juicy.

The SoFi cancellation reportedly came just days after an alleged heated backstage clash between the two singers. The details of that confrontation remain murky, and it’s all being framed as rumor at this point.

Still, the whispers about a backstage feud have been following the tour for a while now, and each new cancellation seems to add more fuel to the speculation.

Sources claim the tension between the two has been building during their time on the road together. Whether that tension is really behind the canceled dates hasn’t been officially explained.

The reports are surprising to fans who have watched Usher and Chris team up over the years. The two singers collaborated on “New Flame,” and their decision to hit the road together on a joint R&B Tour was seen as a major event for fans of the genre.

A tour pairing two of the biggest names in R&B was always going to draw attention. It just probably wasn’t supposed to be this kind of attention.

Brown has been arrested while on tour in the past, and he has a long history of anger issues and brushes with the law. But this is new territory for Usher, who has been mostly controversy-free throughout his long career.

For now, the reported feud remains just that: reported. Neither the cause of the alleged backstage blowup nor the full extent of the tension between the two stars has been laid out publicly.

What fans do know is that the tour has now lost multiple dates in a matter of days, with the cancellations coming in rapid succession between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the November 15 show at SoFi Stadium is still scheduled to go ahead, meaning Los Angeles fans will get at least one chance to see Usher and Chris share a stage, provided nothing else changes before then.

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