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Does Turning Point USA have something to hide?

Tyler Robinson, the man arrested for allegedly shooting far right influencer Charlie Kirk, is seeking discovery from the organization.

His attorneys are asking Erika Kirk to take a break from plugging her hot sauce brand and turn over a bulk of documentation surrounding her late husband’s security.

What is the defense looking for?

Charlie Kirk is seen onstage during preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

This will not be the last discovery request

TMZ got ahold of court documents from Robinson’s legal team.

On October 6, 2026, his attorneys asked for 60 categorizes of documents and information surrounding the planning and security surrounding Kirk’s September 10, 2025 appearance at UVU.

Famously, this was Kirk’s last public appearance.

The late podcaster and provocateur’s shooting was widely publicized and appeared on some videos that were, frankly, even difficult to watch for some of his harshest critics.

Team Robinson wants to know everything about the planning and communications that led to that fateful day.

In this mugshot, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson stands facing the camera and shows his profile from the side. (Image Credit: Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

Robinson’s attorneys are asking extremist group Turning Point USA (TPUSA) for information about security personnel.

This includes their identities, numbers, and communications with university officials.

Not all security personnel — just those present or near the university on the day that Kirk died.

Team Robinson is also asking for correspondence between Utah Valley University employees and anyone with TPUSA from July 1, 2025 through the present.

Communications in this case can mean emails, texts, and more.

TPUSA has seen better days

Erika Kirk became CEO of Turning Point USA following her husband’s September 10, 2025 passing.

Since then, TPUSA briefly gained but almost immediately squandered a tremendous amount of political capital.

There were, however, a few weeks there when hundreds — or perhaps more — Americans lost their jobs, in some cases merely for quoting Kirk’s own words as his followers attempted to purge businesses and institutions of anyone moderate or even slightly left-of-center.

The silver lining to this campaign of retribution was that it was a brief candle. After running its course, Kirk — and his death and mourners — became a meme, ridiculed across social media.

Some believe that the conservative hysteria-fueled overreach led to the historic 2026 Midterm results. Others believe that these events are merely related.

*sniffs* It’s interesting what I miss the most… what really hits me hard is *wipes tear* when I see Charlie Kirk hot sauce at the supermarket and I’m like BUY NOW BUY NOW BUY NOW DONATE TO TPUSA



[image or embed] — Arizona Right Watch (@azrww.bsky.social) November 7, 2026 at 10:21 AM

A lot of public discussion has gone into Robinson’s alleged motives for the alleged shooting of Kirk.

Alongside fanfiction of the unknown individual hooking up with Luigi Mangione, these claims about a “leftist assassin” circulated even before investigators had identified a suspect.

The truth is that Robinson is a political normie. He is also innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This legal doctrine should remain central to any discussion of his upcoming trial.

Whether you personally believe that Robinson is innocent or guilty or a hero, the legal issues will not be resolved any time soon.

It’s autumn 2026. Jury selection isn’t scheduled to begin until June 21, 2028 — the start of summer. Team Robinson is going to have a long time to pour over discovery as we all wonder what it is that they’re looking for.

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